The U.S. Government's Original Indictment Against Sam Bankman-Fried Contained No Factual Allegations

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SAMUEL BANKMAN-FRIED Court Filing Lewis A. Kaplan, December 9, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 7 of 25. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here PRELIMINARY STATEMENT II. BACKGROUND TO ALL MOTIONS F. The Original Indictment The Government filed its first indictment against Mr. Bankman-Fried on December 9, 2022, charging him with eight counts: wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX’s customers, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Alameda’s lenders, securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud against FTX’s investors, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of conspiracy to violate the federal campaign finance laws. The Original Indictment contained virtually no factual allegations and did not identify basic information about the Government’s charging theory, such as the lenders, the loan agreements, or the allegedly false statements underlying the lender fraud counts, or the investors, the stock offerings, or the allegedly false statements underlying the investor counts. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case S5 22 Cr. 673 (LAK) retrieved on September 1, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener