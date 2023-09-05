FTX Collapsed Because It Was Susceptible to Broader Market Trends

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SAMUEL BANKMAN-FRIED Court Filing Lewis A. Kaplan, December 9, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 5 of 25. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here PRELIMINARY STATEMENT II. BACKGROUND TO ALL MOTIONS D. Impact on FTX Ultimately, the fall became too pronounced and FTX was caught up in this same downturn. Like many other cryptocurrency market participants, and many other start-ups that experience exponential growth in a short period, FTX did not have fully developed controls and risk management protocols. FTX, like other market participants, was susceptible to a broader market collapse. Over the course of mid-late 2022, FTX’s and Alameda’s assets steadily depleted as they paid back billions of dollars to their customers and lenders. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case S5 22 Cr. 673 (LAK) retrieved on September 1, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener