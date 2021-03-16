The Unsung Peer-to-Peer Review

Freelance Software Developer|Tech Enthusiast
I was on my own doing my usual chores of learning new technologies when "peer to peer code reviews" suddenly occupied my conscience. This conscience morphed into what I write here.
I believe peer-to-peer reviews serve several purposes like employee performance evaluation and the like. However, the focus of this piece is to highlight its use in teaching the best coding principles.
Before enrolling in Microverse, a remote software development school, I did not know peer-to-peer code reviews do a great job enforcing and teaching standards. So, the content herein is derived from my personal Microverse experience. Well, anyone that has a few minutes on their hands can read on.
Early warning! I will not talk about the shortfall of doing a peer-to-peer review because I don't know. (I have not paid attention enough on the wrong side of it).
From experience, I will say that peer-to-peer review is an activity conducted between a group of 2 or more like-minded individuals where one member presents their most recent work(code commits in my case) and the rest of the team members suggest improvements.
Let's say members can also commend the presenter for the excellent work. That said, at Microverse, peer to peer reviews explicitly exist in two ways which are:
Through Standup Teams
Standup teams at Microverse are small groups of at most six global software developers who meet every morning and evening to share their development experiences.
Through Pull Request Code Reviews
The setup here is that software developers who have been at Microverse longer get to review pull requests opened by newer ones at Microverse to suggest better ways to improve their code and documentation.
This arrangement is so because Microverse continuously does industry research and puts together up-to-date industry standards. Therefore, those who have been longer with Microverse comprehend these standards over time and pass them on to newer ones through Github pull request reviews.
In my opinion, the benefits of peer-to-peer reviews accrue to both the organization and the individuals. However, I will focus on the benefits to an individual.
Below, I will list some of the ways I have benefited from the peer-to-peer code review process at Microverse.
You are free to disagree as these are from personal experience and not engraved in stone.
That is it for now, and I am not entirely responsible if you are still unconvinced about peer-to-peer reviews.
The onus is on you to dig deeper into the subject matter. That said, peer to peer review is a great activity and can effectively be used to achieve high results on any project work.
