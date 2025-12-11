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The Unified Restaurant CRM: Why Independent Hospitality Brands Can’t Rely on Guesswork Anymore

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byPratham Kalwani@hacker1909

Exploring marketing automation & SaaS growth.

December 11th, 2025
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Pratham Kalwani@hacker1909

Exploring marketing automation & SaaS growth.

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TOPICS

tech-stories#hospitality-tech#crm-software#restaurant-industry-challenges#restaurant-crm#unified-crm-for-hospitality#hospitality-software#customer-data-platform#good-company

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