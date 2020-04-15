The Ultimate Cyber Security Survival Guide

Every action on the network leaves a digital footprint. For example, photos we post on social networks, statements on forums, likes and dislikes of videos. Moreover, a user activity leaves a digital trace - information about the sites browsed, purchases made, and geographical locations visited. There are many channels through which our personal data is exposed and the effects of abuse are very serious . Therefore, you should always be extremely careful about the use of world wide web and private data management.

The number of crimes related to the unauthorized use of personal data on the Internet is increasing every year. Cybersecurity Ventures predicted that cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually. One of the main reasons is the unconfirmed belief that only people who visit sites with a dubious reputation can be attacked. Many users do not take any actions to protect privacy and confidentiality.

There are some easy security measures that will keep you on the safe side. Let us tell you about them in more detail so that you can avoid the disastrous consequences.

Cyber ​​Hygiene: How to Protect Your Data on the Internet

Unlike traditional insurance segments, cyber risks are global: no market or company is protected from them, regardless of their size. The main thing is to take it seriously and do everything possible to protect yourself.

Here is the list of strongest tips for your online security.

Create Complex Passwords

Every day we go to our Facebook profiles and work emails. We do online banking and buy things on the Internet. Using one password for all accounts is an easy but unreasonable decision. Composing and writing passwords in a notebook is more reliable, but also more difficult.

We advise you to create complex passwords and never let the browser save them. Password managers will help generate complex unique passwords for each site and keep them all in one place. Otherwise, just write them down in your notebook and store them securely.

Use Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication involves not only specifying a username and password to enter the site but also entering a one-time code that is sent to your mobile phone. Two-factor authentication is especially relevant if you connect to a Wi-Fi network outside of your work or home as public networks can be dangerous for your personal data.

Your Google profile regularly asks you to set up double sign-in. Most often, it will send you an SMS message or give a call. Still, data transmission via SMS is not protected - information on this channel is easier to intercept. The global SS7 network has many pain points ; however, it is used by most mobile operators in the world. Instead of the SMS channel, try Google Authenticator and confirm the login to your account through a secure application.

Keep Track of the Address Bar

Your browser should use the encrypted HTTPS connection . This protocol is more secure than HTTP, it encrypts all information and protects against attacks. You can install HTTPS Everywhere and force sites to use the secure protocol wherever possible. If you don’t want additional extensions, make sure that HTTPS is always in the address bar of the sites where you leave your bank card information.

Use a Secure Internet Connection

Of course, you want to stay in touch wherever you go. And where you do not catch the mobile Internet, you choose a WiFi connection. However, connecting to open public WiFi is a bad idea. Public networks are not always password protected and some networks are available to all users without any additional action required. Thus, hackers can create a double network with the same name to intercept your data or spread malware.

To avoid the drain of private information, refuse to use free networks:

clean the list of access points and leave only proven options - for example, a home network and Wifi at work disable the auto wifi connection on your phone do not allow the device to actively search and connect to suspicious networks use a portable modem for secure and reliable internet connection

Using a portable modem is an excellent way to secure your internet access wherever you go. Such modems are often furnished with additional security functions such as blocking of prohibited IPs or Internet addresses. Some portable modems also offer a built-in VPN, which is one of the cybersecurity best practices. Pocket routers allow you to restrict unauthorized users from accessing network connection which minimizes the possibility of hacking.

Cyber Security: Practices to Avoid

Here is the list of practices you should avoid to protect yourself from the break of security, thefts of identity, malware or ransomware:

Try not to make any financial transactions through public WI-FI networks.

Never share your passwords with anyone, including one-time passwords for entering your account and PIN-code, even with bank employees.

Avoid any invitations from social networks from strangers - social media are not actively used for social engineering

Do not let web browsers remember your username and password, as this can lead to hacking of your account.

Avoid using usernames and passwords that are directly related to you - such as phone number, date of birth, name, etc.

Final Word

In today's interconnected world, information security can no longer be the exclusive responsibility of information security experts - it should become a common responsibility that requires effort from each of us. Assume responsibility for your digital security and let the aforementioned practices become an integral part of your daily routine.

