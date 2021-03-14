The Ultimate CSS Grid Cheat Sheet in 2021🎖️

Let's refresh Our CSS Grid Memory. Here's a Cheat Sheet of everything you can do with Grid to get started in 2021!🎖️

Check Out The YouTube Tutorial Here

Grid Architecture

grid-template-columns

This is used to define the Number & Width of columns. You can either individually set the width of each column, or set a uniform width for all columns using "repeat()" function.

grid-template-rows

This is used to define the Number & Height of rows. You can either individually set the height of each row, or set a uniform height for all rows using "repeat()" function.

grid-template-areas

This is used to specify the amount of space a grid cell should carry in terms of column & row across the parent container. Life's quite easier with this as it allows us to see visually what we're doing.



Call it, the blueprint(template) of our layout👇



column-gap

This property is used to place gap between Columns inside the grid 👇



row-gap

This property is used to place gap between Rows inside the grid 👇



justify-items

This is used to position grid-items (children) inside the grid container along the X-Axis[Main Axis]. The 4 values are 👇

align-items

This is used to position grid-items (children) inside grid container along the Y-Axis[Cross Axis]. The 4 values are 👇



justify-content

This is used to position our grid [Basically everything] inside grid container along the X-Axis[Main Axis]. The 7 values are 👇



align-content

This is used to position our grid [Basically everything] inside the grid container along the Y-Axis[Cross Axis]. The 7 values are 👇

Children Properties

The Grid Scale

grid-column : start/end

THESE 2 properties are used to join multiple COLUMNS together. It is a shorthand of grid-column-start & grid-column-end Skip to this topic on the video above if you're confused using the timestamps.

grid-row : start/end

THESE 2 properties are used to join multiple ROWS together. It is a shorthand of grid-row-start & grid-row-end

grid-area

At first, we need to setup grid-template-areas ☝️ Once done, we have to specify the names used in parent class inside the children classes, like this👇



Specifying grid-template-areas inside parent container 👇

Specifying the names used in parent container inside children classes with grid-areas👇



Justify-self

This is used to position 1 individual grid-item (children) inside grid container along the X-Axis[Main Axis]. The 4 values are 👇



align-self

This is used to position 1 individual grid-item (children) inside grid container along the Y-Axis[Cross Axis]. The 4 values are 👇

Short Hands



place-content



place-items



place-self



grid-template



gap/grid-gap



Article Credits



Conclusion

