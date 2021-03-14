The Ultimate CSS Grid Cheat Sheet in 2021🎖️

Front end Developer 🔥 || Youtuber 🎬|| Blogger ✍|| K-pop fan ❤️️based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Let's refresh Our CSS Grid Memory. Here's a Cheat Sheet of everything you can do with Grid to get started in 2021!🎖️
This is used to define the Number & Width of columns. You can either individually set the width of each column, or set a uniform width for all columns using "repeat()" function.
This is used to define the Number & Height of rows. You can either individually set the height of each row, or set a uniform height for all rows using "repeat()" function.
This is used to specify the amount of space a grid cell should carry in terms of column & row across the parent container. Life's quite easier with this as it allows us to see visually what we're doing.
This property is used to place gap between Columns inside the grid 👇
This property is used to place gap between Rows inside the grid 👇
This is used to position grid-items (children) inside the grid container along the X-Axis[Main Axis]. The 4 values are 👇
This is used to position grid-items (children) inside grid container along the Y-Axis[Cross Axis]. The 4 values are 👇
This is used to position our grid [Basically everything] inside grid container along the X-Axis[Main Axis]. The 7 values are 👇
This is used to position our grid [Basically everything] inside the grid container along the Y-Axis[Cross Axis]. The 7 values are 👇
THESE 2 properties are used to join multiple COLUMNS together. It is a shorthand of grid-column-start & grid-column-end Skip to this topic on the video above if you're confused using the timestamps.
THESE 2 properties are used to join multiple ROWS together. It is a shorthand of grid-row-start & grid-row-end
At first, we need to setup grid-template-areas ☝️ Once done, we have to specify the names used in parent class inside the children classes, like this👇
Specifying grid-template-areas inside parent container 👇
Specifying the names used in parent container inside children classes with grid-areas👇
This is used to position 1 individual grid-item (children) inside grid container along the X-Axis[Main Axis]. The 4 values are 👇
This is used to position 1 individual grid-item (children) inside grid container along the Y-Axis[Cross Axis]. The 4 values are 👇
Here's Your Medal For reading till the end ❤️
Suggestions & Criticisms Are Highly Appreciated ❤️
