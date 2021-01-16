CSS FlexBox Cheat Sheets for Web Developers in 2021

It's 2021! Let's refresh Our CSS Flexbox Memory. Here's a Cheat Sheet of everything you can do with CSS flexbox to get started in 2021.

Flexbox Architecture

Flexbox Chart --

The Direction/Orientation in which flex-items are distributed inside flex-container.

This property arranges flex-items along the MAIN AXIS inside the flex-container

This property arranges flex-items along the CROSS AXIS inside the flex-container. This is similar to justify-content

Distributes Flex-items along the Cross Axis

align-self

flex - grow | shrink | wrap

flex-grow : grows the size of a flex-item based on width of the flex-container.



: grows the size of a flex-item based on width of the flex-container. flex-shrink : The ability for a flex item to shrink based on width of the flex-container. Opposite of flex-grow.



: The ability for a flex item to shrink based on width of the flex-container. Opposite of flex-grow. flex-wrap : Amount of Flex-item you want in a line/row.

Short Hands

flex : It is a shorthand to flex-grow , flex-shrink and flex-basis combined.



: It is a shorthand to , and combined. flex-basis : This is similar to adding width to a flex-item, but only more flexible. flex-basis: 10em; it will set the initial size of a flex-item to 10em. Its final size will be based on available space, flex-grow, and flex-shrink.

