Hackernoon logoCSS FlexBox Cheat Sheets for Web Developers in 2021 by@joyshaheb

CSS FlexBox Cheat Sheets for Web Developers in 2021

January 16th 2021 882 reads
@joyshahebJoy Shaheb

Front end Developer 🔥 || Youtuber 🎬|| Blogger ✍|| K-pop fan ❤️️based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

It's 2021! Let's refresh Our CSS Flexbox Memory. Here's a Cheat Sheet of everything you can do with CSS flexbox to get started in 2021.

Flexbox Architecture

Flexbox Chart --

flex-direction

The Direction/Orientation in which flex-items are distributed inside flex-container.

justify-content

This property arranges flex-items along the MAIN AXIS inside the flex-container

align-content

This property arranges flex-items along the CROSS AXIS inside the flex-container. This is similar to justify-content

align-items

Distributes Flex-items along the Cross Axis

align-self

flex - grow | shrink | wrap

  • flex-grow : grows the size of a flex-item based on width of the flex-container.
  • flex-shrink : The ability for a flex item to shrink based on width of the flex-container. Opposite of flex-grow.
  • flex-wrap : Amount of Flex-item you want in a line/row.

Short Hands

  • flex : It is a shorthand to flex-growflex-shrink and flex-basis combined.
  • flex-basis : This is similar to adding width to a flex-item, but only more flexible. flex-basis: 10em; it will set the initial size of a flex-item to 10em. Its final size will be based on available space, flex-grow, and flex-shrink.

Credits

Conclusion

Here's Your Medal For reading till the end

Suggestions & Criticisms Are Highly Appreciated

Also published on: https://dev.to/joyshaheb/flexbox-cheat-sheets-in-2021-css-2021-3edl

