Integrating seamlessly into your web applications, JavaScript reporting tools provide an easy way to extract and present data. With pre-made design templates, data visualization tools, and customization options to generate user-centric reports, you can quickly gather insights for better decision-making.





While many options are available, certain products may best serve your business depending on their features, ease of use, and affordability. That said, we've reviewed some of the top JavaScript reporting tools.

Are you trying to boost sales, develop products, better manage inventory, or improve any other parts of the business? It starts with your data. You need fast, digestible insights that provide a snapshot and tell you how to enhance performance. That's precisely what JavaScript reporting tools offer — a quick way to build custom reports within your web applications.





For our evaluation, we looked at how each of these products could best support your reporting and overall business goals. Below are some of the key attributes we evaluated:





Compatibility with Popular Developer Frameworks: Determines how well the reporting tools work within different JavaScript frameworks, including Angular, React, Vue.js, etc., through APIs, software components, and plugins to support a wide range of web apps.





Ease of Use: Evaluates the intuitiveness of integrating and connecting data sources, filtering and sorting data, and designing and generating reports.





Customization: Considers the number of templates, customizable layouts, branding options, and embeddable components you can use in your reports, plus data filtering and sorting options to help developers create user-centric reports for any need.





Data Visualization Capabilities: Evaluates dynamic reporting options, including interactive charts to help users convert complex information into digestible insights and drill-down features to dig deeper into their data.





Mobile Responsiveness: Examines whether the reporting tools can adapt to other platforms such as tablets, smartphones, or other mobile devices.

Stimulsoft Report.JS

Notable Features:

Mobile-friendly report generation for smartphones and tablets

Report generation and exportation via Node.js commands in web apps

All-in-one data engine, designer, and viewer features

Custom report viewing options like data grouping and drill-down features





Pros:

Offers lots of data source connectivity, including Excel, databases, JSON, XML, and many others

Many data export options, like PDF, Word, Excel, HTML, and SVG, plus export-to-print controls

Includes many data visualization options with multiple charts, including gauges, maps, pivot tables, expressions, barcodes, and visual programming, plus built-in analytics





Cons:

Relatively expensive compared to other JavaScript reporting tools

Decent learning curve for new users, specifically when pulling and filtering data

Rich feature set that's great for large data sets but may not be ideal for simple reporting





Summary

Stimulsoft Reports.JS offers robust report design features and a wide range of documentation formats. It offers extensive data support and visualization capabilities. While it can be costly to smaller teams and require a decent learning curve, the product offers comprehensive features beneficial for large data sets.

ActiveReportsJS

Notable Features:

Custom reporting on mobile and web applications with flexible report layouts and rich component selection

JavaScript reporting engine to load and generate reports on any device

Interactive reports, including drill-down, drill-through, and runtime sorting

Standalone report designer, which can build reports on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms





Pros:

No server dependencies while reporting on the client

Seamlessly integrates reporting on all commonly used JavaScript frameworks using Angular, React, Vue, and many others

Rich data visualization with tons of report customization and analytical and interactive data capabilities

User-friendly interface, easy to operate while connecting data sources, building reports, and exporting them to files

Versatile features: great for handling both large, complex data sets and generating simple reports





Cons:

The initial price is more of an investment

Summary

ActiveReportsJS offers the best value. Other JavaScript reporting tools on this list can provide user-friendly reporting features, robust report customization, mobile reporting capabilities, or advanced data visualization tools, but ActiveReportsJS offers all of these vital attributes in one product at a reasonable price.

jsreport

Notable Features:

PDF and Excel dashboarding capabilities with no limitations on chart types you can use

Data output formats like PDF, Excel, Docx, HTML, and CSV

REST API, CLI, and SDK support to create reports from any web app

Report extension tools like scheduling, template versioning, import-export and backup, sub-reporting, user management





Pros:

Cost-friendly option plus a freemium plan for up to five report templates

Unlimited reporting options through JavaScript templating engines

No installation is required as it is a reporting as a service (RaaS) product; you can start creating reports in seconds





Cons:

Limited resource library and product documentation available

Entirely reliant on manual coding for report generation, which can slow down the design process

Not ideal for handling large amounts of data and creating complex reports

Summary

A great low-cost option, jsreport provides developers with nearly unlimited capabilities when pulling data, creating and designing reports, and converting reports into files. The catch: It relies fully on code and doesn't offer much online documentation, so your team needs to be highly skilled in JavaScript for the best results.

jsreports

Notable Features:

Design tools for creating document templates in a web browser

Users can display and view reports in a web browser, render documents live, and embed them into an application

Client-side document generation, download, and printing for data reports via PDF





Pros:

Provider offers solid documentation and examples both for JavaScript developers and report designers

Developers can add design templates on the fly and create reports via drag-and-drop

Unlimited users can be on the Unlimited Developers License plan, which is great for large teams or scaling businesses





Cons:

Expensive and only offers two plan options

You can only export data reports to PDF formats

Limited data connectivity to just JSON or CSV sources

Doesn't offer dynamic data visualization tools to drill down or interact with charts

Summary

If you can overcome the expense, jsreports comes with the fundamental JavaScript reporting tools you need for top-notch insights. It's handy for larger companies using JSON or CSV for data storage and needing fast PDF report generation from their web apps.

Bold Reports

Notable Features:

360-degree data visualization to report on tables, lists, charts, bars, maps, and many other widget types

Custom data sources where you can build your own data source connector

Interactive reporting with drill-down, drill-through, and parameter-based reporting

Deep and iframe embedding options plus customization to blend report appearance with a web application

Collaboration tools like interactive comments, notifications, and the option to share reports as URLs





Pros:

Renowned for its intuitive interface design and user-friendly reporting features

Users can connect to any data source, including SQL and NoSQL databases, data files, and custom data sources

White-label options available

Comes with robust security controls plus user and group permission settings





Cons:

Initial pricing gets expensive

Some performance issues when handling large data sets

Summary

Bold Reports offers all JavaScript reporting essentials plus unique capabilities like collaborative reports, custom embedding, and interactive report options. It's well known for its ease of use and wide feature set, assuming you can withstand the steep cost.

Telerik Reports

Notable Features:

Report embedding in responsive HTML5, Angular, React, Vue, and many other web apps

Custom interactivity actions on reports for users to drill-through, drill-down, bookmark, sort, and filter reports

Flexible data binding that can bring in data from SQL, OLAP, business objects, files, and other data sources

Design and preview capabilities for complex reports; lets developers integrate into WinForms, WPF, or ASP.NET applications and use a preview feature for immediate feedback.





Pros:

Provider offers extensive documentation to learn about operating the features

Broad report customization options

Equipped with end-to-end insights-gathering features for designing, generating, embedding, and consuming reports





Cons:

Licensing plans get expensive

You need solid JavaScript programming skills to get comfortable with the tools

Advanced features don't make it ideal for handling simple reporting needs

Summary

Telerik Reports is a great reporting tool for getting vital business insights if you have the budget and a team of experienced JavaScript developers. It is especially useful for sorting and visualizing large, complex data sets thanks to its complete data sourcing capabilities and broad report customization.

DevExpress Reports

Notable Features:

Data reporting for web and mobile applications

Report customization features including custom report control support, expression functions, toolbar buttons, dock panels, parameter types, panel layouts, and report and data source wizards

PDF and Docx merge to embed reports into apps

Data shaping and analytics tools like interactive sorting, data grouping, filtering, drill-down, and calculated fields





Pros:

Tons of export options to format reports for PDF, Excel, Word, and many others

Solid app performance as users can connect data sources, filter data, and generate reports with minimal lag time or bugs

Comes with native Angular, React, and Blazor report viewer, which makes it easy to integrate into supported web applications





Cons:

High cost of a license

A steep learning curve is required for the report generation and design features

Summary

DevExpress is a reliable JavaScript reporting tool in terms of performance and capabilities. Developers can quickly integrate it into their tech stacks to connect sources and pull data, then generate, customize, and shape their reports to any need, though at a higher cost than some other options.

Conclusion

If you want to convert raw data into actionable insights, you need a reliable JavaScript reporting tool - one that can connect to various data sources, provide extensive report customization, enable data interactivity, and let you easily embed or export reports without a steep learning curve or breaking the bank.





While certain products can accommodate some of these needs, ActiveReportsJS stands out with its complete feature set and ease of use, all at an affordable price.







