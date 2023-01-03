The Terminator (Sega Mega-CD) Review

, an iconic franchise familiar to many cinephiles and casual moviegoers. However, what few may be aware of is the existence of some videogames based on the original 1984 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the title character, a killing machine from the future sent back to the past in order to change history by murdering Sarah Connor, played by actress Linda Hamilton (who I proudly share a birthday with :) ) - her son, John, is destined to lead humanity in a revolt against an oppressive technocratic dystopia led by sentient machines with highly developed - their leader is an entity called . The Terminator AI Skynet Other Versions While this review covers the Sega CD version of the game, which is considered by many gamers and fans of the original movie to be the best version possible next to the unique version by (a first-person action-adventure/open-world game featuring light RPG elements and the ability to play as either the eponymous killing machine or the film’s hero, Kyle Reese, played by Michael Biehn in his breakout role), I will provide a brief breakdown of the various versions of the game available on other machines inspired by this sci-fi classic: PC Bethesda Nintendo Entertainment System This version is considered to be the pits by many players and fans of the movie - it is the worst of the worst due to its dull colour palette, monotonous sound and apocryphal game mechanics such as a maximum limit of lives and no continues, with enemies being practically invincible unless shot at a specific spot. six (6) VERY Super Nintendo Entertainment System An improvement sonically, graphically and mechanically, but the difficulty is considered to be excessive, and the first level of the game feels like an infinite racetrack without a finishing line in sight. Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Often considered to be a second-class version of the Sega Mega-CD game, this version suffers from rushed development, resulting in a short game consisting of only levels and the player only having a single life throughout the whole campaign, with never-ending respawning enemies complete with AI that would make the final boss from the games look honourable by comparison. VERY four (4) Soul Calibur Sega Master System/Mark 3 This is a third-class version of the Genesis/Mega Drive game, with redesigned enemies and stage layouts. Again, the player only has a single life, and their health can be drained in a matter of seconds if they’re not careful. At least it’s more playable than the NES version, but its biggest drawback is that it can be completed in as little as minutes if the player knows what they have to do and where to go. ten (10) PC (MS-DOS) This version is a completely unique beast. Instead of being a side-scrolling platformer, it becomes a mixed FPS/RPG sandbox-type game , complete with various mission objectives, depending on whether the player chooses to assume the role of the Terminator or Kyle Reese (also includes endings appropriate for each character’s victory). I could not capture any footage or provide a screenshot because this version of the game is difficult to get up and running, even when using an emulator like . á la Grand Theft Auto DOSBox The Game The Sega Mega-CD version of is a run-and-gun side-scrolling platform game which occasionally crosses over into (a subgenre of the action/platform genre that involves the player being overwhelmed by an increasingly impossible-to-handle amount of enemies and/or projectiles). The player assumes the role of the movie’s hero, Kyle Reese, and must guide him through stages of nonstop action along with some mild puzzle-solving and mazelike elements. The objective of each stage is to lead him to the exit (and occasionally fight off a boss-like enemy) while pursuing and eventually defeating the title character. The Terminator bullet hell ten (10) When the game begins, the player is greeted by an cutscene, consisting of poorly-digitised footage from the movie (games from this era tried to fill up CD-ROM space by including as much FMV as possible - only in the 1990s, could this have been seen as an evolution in gaming, while in retrospect, it’s quite silly). FMV cutscenes also play in between stages. After this intro, the player is treated to a recreation of the opening title sequence from the film complete with a superb rendition of the iconic theme. FMV (Full Motion Video) Terminator The main menu can allow the player to start the game or go to the options submenu, where they can change the difficulty ( , , or ), configure the controls to their liking, play the CD-quality music and/or sound effects, and view the FMV cutscenes. Easy Medium Hard Super! this game work with a 6-button Sega Genesis/Mega Drive controller in its native mode, necessitating the use of the button, which must be held down when booting up the Sega Mega-CD and only releasing it when the game has loaded. Nota Bene: DOES NOT Mode The game’s is simple and unobtrusive, yet clearly legible, showing the player’s score, lives (yes, this game has multiple lives - up to a maximum of 9 can be picked up, I seem to recall) and health, which is divided into quarters and can be replenished by collecting cross-shaped first-aid kits (red ones replenish a quarter of your health, while yellow ones restore you to full vitality). The player has a gun as their main weapon, which is upgraded by collecting gun-shaped pickups and goes as follows: HUD (Heads-Up Display) Gun Level Weapon Type Projectile 0 Semiautomatic rifle/shotgun Single shot, weak damage 1 Fully automatic rifle/shotgun Full-auto, medium damage 2 Phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range Full-auto, strong damage 3 Napalm-like flamethrower Full-auto, extreme damage 4 Grenade launcher (final stage only) Single shot, destructive damage The player can (and really, should) pick up upgrades for their gun whenever they can, as the to the last level features a unique weapon which is the only one that can destroy the Terminator. To help him out, Kyle Reese can also pick up grenades/pipe bombs which can be thrown to deal with stronger enemies (some larger enemies can kill the player on contact, so be careful). The game is roughly divided into halves, with the first half taking place in the year 2029 during the last days of the war against the machines as depicted in the film, while the second half occurs in 1984 Los Angeles, California. finale two (2) The player will lose their gun upgrades and special weapon (grenade/pipe bomb) after the voyage through time, forcing them to start from scratch. Body armour can be collected in some spots, making our hero temporarily invincible for about 30 seconds (although he can still take damage from falling from too great a height, and can still die from contact with a larger enemy or falling into a pit/chasm). The game’s levels have checkpoints which come in the form of black and yellow posts/beacons, which illuminate when the player runs past them. If you lose a life, then you will restart at the last active checkpoint instead of the beginning of the current stage. Upon completing each level, you will be granted points based on your remaining health, how many enemies have been killed (or rather, terminated), and the difficulty level (harder difficulties award higher rewards). Stage 1: Dead City This first level isn’t too bad. What you want to do in this opening stage is to gather as many extra lives and grenades as possible, along with a weapon upgrade (at its lowest level, the player’s gun can only fire a single on-screen shot at a time). The music in this level sets the tone for the game: a nonstop action-packed thrill ride. Watch out for the larger tank-like Terminators, these can kill Kyle Reese on contact, which is where the grenades come in (I recommend a grenade combined with a shot or two from your weapon, which will take them out fairly quickly). Stage 2: Wasteland This stage shows off what the Sega Mega-CD can do when programmed properly instead of making do with a souped-up cartridge conversion. The background will frequently flash to simulate a lightning storm, and occasionally the foreground will be obstructed with decorations such as human skulls or wrecked vehicles to illustrate the bleakness of the war. There is a boss-like enemy at the end of this level, which is best defeated with grenades (use your gun if you run out of them). Stage 3: Skynet Base I am quite fond of the architecture and atmosphere in this level, which screams of dystopian industrial technocracy. This stage throws a curveball by introducing plasma barriers which can only be traversed when they are disabled (they will flash on and off). The annoying tank-like enemies from the first stage return, so be careful. The player will have to traverse this level by jumping up into what appear to be wind tunnels, adding a layer of semi-nonlinearity to the game. Elevators also make their in this mission, which the player can stand on and push or on the controller to ride the lift in that particular direction. This stage concludes with another boss fight (see above) - grenade it to death if you can. début Up Down Stage 4: Time Chamber Unlike the first two stages, which featured a hard-rock-driven soundtrack, the music for this level (as well as its predecessor) is atmospheric and almost mournful (this same track also plays during the game’s closing credits). There’s a weapon upgrade in this level if you’re savvy enough. This level also features alarms which go off if you’re too close to them (complete with an extremely irritating siren-like noise), so destroy them if you can. At the end of this stage is your first contact with the eponymous killing machine, who is capable of teleportation, so be careful not to get knocked off and fall to your death. After he is defeated, he will escape into an open time vortex. You know what you have to do. Stage 5: City Streets The rest of the game, from this point onwards, takes place in grimy 1980s LA, and your weapon is now a shotgun (also upgradeable) instead of a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range. Grenades are now replaced by pipe bombs, although they still work the same way mechanically. Punks apparently hate Kyle Reese’s guts, so they will do anything they can to make his life any more unpleasant than it already is (they generally throw Molotov cocktails, which deal quite a bit of damage, so watch out). The music for this level sounds like something out of an action movie, which is not surprising considering the source material. There’s a gun upgrade fairly early into this stage, so pick it up if you can find it. Stage 6: City Roofs This is the first stage in the game which can get your blood pressure rising considerably (I know it did with mine). This level is more open and less linear than the previous ones, being full of dead ends and deliberately placed boobytraps such as enemies spawning at points which the player must traverse in order to reach the exit, or punks Molotov-spamming poor Kyle Reese into oblivion. There is a mini-boss fight about halfway through the stage (good luck finding the right route) in the form of a helicopter. Your best bet is to retreat to a ladder and climb down just enough so it can’t hit you, then aim, hold down the fire button and wait until the chopper plummets to its doom. The music in this stage sounds like something out of a Phil Collins album from the era in which the film is set. Stage 7: Tech-Noir Bar This level actually has some interesting features to it. For example, this stage actually features a (partially) destructible environment in the form of hanging spotlights, which can be shot at in order to make an enemy the unknowing victim of a free headache. A new hazard is introduced in the form of electrical sparks, which can harm our poor hero and send him jolting back (a mechanic which still hasn’t been phased out even today). This level features a gun upgrade - pick it up if you can find it. At the end of this stage will be your first encounter with the eponymous Electronic Murderer (coincidentally, a translation of the film’s Polish title) as well as your first contact with Sarah Connor. This stage’s soundtrack is a dance mix composed of sampled and manipulated dialogue from the movie set to a techno-like beat. Defeat the Terminator and escape to complete the level. á la Castlevania Stage 8: Police Station This level is based on what is considered to be the most frightening and intense scene in the film, where our hero and heroine must escape from the apparent safety of a police station while the Electronic Murderer goes on a rampage, butchering every police officer who dares to stand up to him. This stage is mostly linear - follow the path before you and use the elevators provided at each stop (you’ll have to ascend to the top, make your way to the opposite end of the map, and then descend into the basement). This level is full of enemies, making it a perfect opportunity to use your pipe bombs (most enemies will go down with a single hit) and rack up a high score, along with some body armour. You will encounter the Terminator at least twice during this stage (the first encounter is optional) - defeat him at the end and escape with Sarah Connor to complete the level. Musically, we get a composition which has a sound evoking progressive rock such as Genesis coupled with a little bit of pop-rock. Stage 9: The Factory This is the penultimate (second to last) stage, and this level will make the city rooftops (Stage 6) look like a walk in the park with the Care Bears by comparison. It is by far the most stressful and rage-inducing stage in the game. You will encounter enemies firing at you from every possible direction in addition to lava pits and scrapheaps occasionally falling from conveyor belts and/or waste disposal chutes, making this stage a real bullet hell, and you will also have to contend with sentient machines for the first time since Stage 4. Thankfully, a weapon powerup can be found in this level, making your task slightly easier. At the end of this stage is a contraption generating smaller versions of itself (the green mini-tanks as seen in the screenshot above). Destroy it and escape to complete the level. The music for this stage is the same as in Stage 4, which also plays during the closing credits. Stage 10 (Final Stage): Final Battle This is it. The last level. Good luck making it this far on the “Super!” difficulty, which is sadistically difficult. Musically, we get a reprise of the track from Stage 2 (in most levels, each track will play twice in succession before moving onto the next compositions, except for the Tech-Noir level). This stage will require the player to open locked doors by shooting yellow switches protruding within control panels, which will unlock a nearby area. You will also have to traverse to the other end of the map by means of a claw-like mechanism, which will open intermittently (the claw will pass under a flashing yellow light at various intervals during its voyage - when this happens, you must time your jumps perfectly to avoid falling back to the starting point - do this a few times and you’ve made it to the other side). All the hazards from previous stages are here to stop you. You will have to unlock the final area to face off against the Terminator and then pick up the game’s last gun upgrade (I hope you upgraded your gun to at least Level 3 for this) in the form of a grenade launcher, which reloads after a few seconds when fired (a whirring sound will indicate its active status). Destroy the Terminator (or rather, cripple him by splitting him in half just like in the movie) and let Sarah Connor do the rest. Congratulations, you’ve terminated the Terminator! Sit back, watch the ending and enjoy the brief credits. The Review Presentation This game is presented very well, with a title screen, an opening sequence mimicking the introduction from the film, and the FMV cutscenes, while cool at the time and now considered cheesy, are part of the game’s charm (the profanities have been skillfully edited out and the violence trimmed down to ensure a more family-friendly rating, despite the dark nature of the source material). This is what the Genesis/Mega Drive version should have been but it was sadly rushed, making this game a rare occasion where the Sega Mega-CD version is actually a genuine improvement over its cartridge counterpart. Strangely enough, there is no high score table present despite the game including a score counter, and the lack of unlockable extras can be a little bit off-putting to some players. Graphics (Detail, Colour) The graphics could have very well been replicated on a standard Genesis/Mega Drive cartridge (in fact, the Sega Mega-CD generally uses the Genesis/Mega Drive visual chip and main processor for most of the legwork, while it takes care of the sound and music), but I can see some unique detail and colour that simply could not have been done with a standard console (the FMV scenes certainly required and made good use of the CD storage space). I like how every stage looks like it could be a scene from the movie, and the attention to detail (particularly in the first half with the Future War levels) - the sprites move much more smoothly and fluidly when compared to the game’s little brother, and the main character sprite looks better dressed than in the Genesis/Mega Drive version. Sound (SFX, Music) Sonically, this is one of the best Sega Mega-CD games I have played and one of the best games, end of story. The sound effects are unique, memorable and very well done, each noise appropriate for its location and time period. The music (mostly by Tommy Tallarico) is good enough to warrant its own soundtrack release. In addition to having the iconic theme from the film, we also get a completely original score unique to this release. My only issues are that the score doesn’t always match up with the visuals - after all, is a dark, sci-fi horror flick with some action thrown in, and the music (particularly in the second half of the game set in 1984 LA) can risk devaluing the atmosphere. The only serious downside is that the sound is heavily compressed along with the graphics when playing FMV cutscenes, which is curious, considering this game’s contemporaries on the same platform had little to no issue playing such cinematics in decent quality. Terminator The Terminator Controls This game controls perfectly responsively - a little bit too responsively, even. The player avatar is quick and nimble, which can be both a blessing and a curse (I sometimes found myself, particularly with the last two levels which are the toughest in the whole game, trying to stay on my toes but an unintentional misstep would cost me a life due to the super-sensitive movement). Timing your jumps is critical in this game, as there is no option to control your speed - it’s either run or stop. Our hero can aim his weapon in nearly any direction (even when crouching, which somehow makes your shots more accurate and deals more damage), and when going up or down stairs, he will aim his gun in that particular direction when stationary. He can even shoot when climbing up or down ladders! Throwing grenades or pipe bombs also works effortlessly. VERY Gameplay (Difficulty, Fun-to-Frustration Ratio) The gameplay is fun, fast-paced and frantic, although it can get a little bit monotonous about 3/4 of the way through. I think this is really one of the few weaknesses of this version. It would have been nice to be able to play out a chase scene from the film at the cost of dropping one or two of the tougher stages (the tunnel chase in particular is considered to be another memorable moment from the movie) instead of constant running and gunning. Thankfully, the game is brief (it can be completed in just under an hour if you’re good enough), so it doesn’t outstay its welcome. The difficulties live up to their names, with the main differences being the number of enemy hit points, the frequency of enemies and scarcity of explosives, first-aid kits and powerups, in addition to higher difficulties having you start with fewer lives (the “Super!” difficulty level has you begin with a single life and I believe checkpoints are also disabled - good luck!). Overall is a classic film which spawned a franchise and multiple games for multiple computer platforms - strangely enough, each version was completely different to its contemporary counterpart except for the PC version, which was totally unique. The Sega Mega-CD version is considered to be one of the best movie tie-ins as well as one of the best games for that platform, in addition to being a fun and enjoyable game in its own right. If I were to recommend just one version to play, then it would be this one. It is easily the most accessible, easy to pick up and play, and its carefully concocted balance of fun and frustration will leave you coming back for more. The Terminator Final Score: 5 out of 5.