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The Terminator (Sega Mega-CD) Review

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byStefano Pavone@stefanopavone

Retrogamer and Champion of the Obscure and Defenceless

January 3rd, 2023
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Stefano Pavone@stefanopavone

Retrogamer and Champion of the Obscure and Defenceless

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gaming#terminator#movie#movie-tie-in-games#sega#retro-gaming#retro-game-review#video-games#gaming

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