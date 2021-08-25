Search icon
The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS by@ixartz

The Tech Stack of a Solo-Developer to build a SaaS With React and AWS

With the rise of JAMStack and serverless architecture, I created PostMage with Next JS static generation for the frontend and the Node.js backend deployed to AWS. I wrote every line of code in TypeScript for building my SaaS, all the code: Frontend, Backend and also, Infrastructure as code in typeScript. The whole project only uses one and unique programming language. No time to learn new languages and save time by making the code easy to maintain. No need to become a DevOps engineer: no need to make OS updates, configure proxy/webserver/load balancer/firewall, etc.
Remi W. Hacker Noon profile picture

@ixartz
Remi W.

Creating Beautiful Premium React Templates with Tailwind CSS for landing pages, portfolio, blog and website.

