666 reads

The Surprising Experience That Led Me to Launch My Own Product

by
byThrinkxs@emmanuelozigue_da2j7jog

Software Engineer, Startup Founder, Indie Hacker

December 23rd, 2024
featured image - The Surprising Experience That Led Me to Launch My Own Product
    Speed
    Voice
Thrinkxs

About Author

Thrinkxs HackerNoon profile picture
Thrinkxs@emmanuelozigue_da2j7jog

Software Engineer, Startup Founder, Indie Hacker

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

startups#saas-startups#saas#saas-marketing#b2b-saas#appointment-booking-software#swiftbooked#founder-stories#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Threads
Bsky
Emailsnest
Boorghani
77

Related Stories