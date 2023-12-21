Search icon
    Attention B2B SaaS Founders: Start Tracking These Metrics From Day One

    Attention B2B SaaS Founders: Start Tracking These Metrics From Day One

    For B2B SaaS startups, these metrics are crucial from day one: CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost): Measures how much it costs to acquire a customer, crucial for budget allocation and identifying effective marketing channels. CLV (Customer Lifetime Value): Gauges the total value a customer brings over their engagement, emphasizing the importance of retaining loyal customers. MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue): Reflects predictable income from subscription-based customers, influencing investor interest and showcasing financial stability. CCR (Customer Churn Rate): Indicates the percentage of customers discontinuing services, highlighting the need for robust retention strategies. NPS (Net Promoter Score): Measures customer satisfaction and loyalty, offering insights for product improvement and enhancing customer experience.

    featured image - Attention B2B SaaS Founders: Start Tracking These Metrics From Day One
    a businessman presenting a data graph via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    startups #saas-startups #b2b-saas
    @maximkubitsky

    Maxim Kubitsky

    COO at DeckRobot. Managing finance and operations for success in IT and investment management.

