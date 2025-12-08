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The Sun Is Not Just a Gas Ball

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@hacker86877327

December 8th, 2025
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science#astrophysics#sun#cosmology#world-system-theory#mhd-simulations#solar-complexity#stellar-information-systems#magnetic-flux-tubes

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