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The Structural Risk Behind Ukrainian-Rooted Unicorns

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byNadav Gover@nadavgover

Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

April 12th, 2026
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Nadav Gover
    byNadav Gover@nadavgover

    Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

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Nadav Gover@nadavgover

Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

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TOPICS

finance#finance#cee-defense-unicorns#ukrainian-tech-risk#jurisdictional-risk#defense-startup-risk#cee-investment-risk#cis-legal-risk#frontier-market-defense

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