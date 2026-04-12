The Structural Risk Behind Ukrainian-Rooted Unicorns

Wealth preservation in an era of global instability often leads UHNWIs toward “hard assets” or sectors that seem immune to economic cycles. Defense technology is currently the ultimate expression of this hedge. The narrative of the “Ukrainian-rooted unicorn” in CEE is intoxicating because it combines moral clarity with the promise of exponential growth. However, there is a dangerous psychological gap between the perceived safety of a defense asset and the actual structural risks of the CEE and CIS jurisdictions. dangerous psychological gap The market illusion suggests that because a product is indispensable for national security, the investment is protected. The structural reality is often the opposite. In the CEE, “security needs” frequently override “rule of law.” The market illusion The structural reality An UHNWI entering this space must understand that their capital is entering a zone where the state’s prerogative can change the rules of the game overnight. This is the essence of jurisdictional risk. jurisdictional risk. We see a recurring pattern where family offices chase the “innovation” of the East while relying on the “legal assumptions” of the West. This mismatch is where capital is lost. A defense unicorn in a volatile region faces immense execution friction: Supply chains are fragile, talent is subject to mobilization, and the regulatory environment is in a state of constant flux to meet the demands of an ongoing conflict. The strategist’s role is to act as the cold observer. We must ask: Is the entity’s offshore protection robust enough to withstand a local legal challenge? Are the exit routes pre-engineered, or are we hoping for a “greater fool” in a few years? For the sophisticated investor, the defense boom in CEE should be approached not as a tech play, but as a complex jurisdictional puzzle. The technology is the variable, the structure is the constant. If the structure is weak, the technology—no matter how revolutionary—will eventually be reclaimed by the friction of the region.