Published at May 12, 2022 by offcode
try:
from countries.asia import *
except ImportError:
pass
class Status:
def __init__(self):
self.location = NorthKorea()
self.reader.location = None
def query(self):
for child in self.children:
child.check_status()
child.request_photo(upload_url)
# 1000 could be made a constant, but it may change
if distance(child.location, self.location) >= 1000:
self.sigh()
def report_status(self):
return OK
def get_contact(self):
candidate = self.friends[BOOKWORM]
if candidate in self.reader.cache:
return candidate
for member in self.family:
if member.location in NorthKorea.provinces.Kangwon:
candidates.append(member)
if candidates:
return candidates[0]
else:
return None
def connect(self, reader):
from __future__ import views
try:
from __future__ import transport
except:
raise InternalError()
while distance(self, reader) > 0:
try:
transport.move(self, direction=reader.location)
except FloatingPointError:
continue
# Note: this is untested code, be careful when running it in live environment
with open(eyes) as sensory_input:
if sensory_input.detect_third_party():
logging.warn(sensory_input)
else:
try:
reader.connect(self)
except ConnectionError:
break