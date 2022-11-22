try: from countries.asia import * except ImportError: pass class Status: def __init__(self): self.location = NorthKorea() self.reader.location = None def query(self): for child in self.children: child.check_status() child.request_photo(upload_url) # 1000 could be made a constant, but it may change if distance(child.location, self.location) >= 1000: self.sigh() def report_status(self): return OK def get_contact(self): candidate = self.friends[BOOKWORM] if candidate in self.reader.cache: return candidate for member in self.family: if member.location in NorthKorea.provinces.Kangwon: candidates.append(member) if candidates: return candidates[0] else: return None def connect(self, reader): from __future__ import views try: from __future__ import transport except: raise InternalError() while distance(self, reader) > 0: try: transport.move(self, direction=reader.location) except FloatingPointError: continue # Note: this is untested code, be careful when running it in live environment with open(eyes) as sensory_input: if sensory_input.detect_third_party(): logging.warn(sensory_input) else: try: reader.connect(self) except ConnectionError: break



