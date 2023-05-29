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AI's Future: Beware the Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

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byAdam Schmideg@offcode

May 29th, 2023
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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#ai#future-of-ai#self-fulfilling-prophecies#bias#storytelling#story#short-story

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