    Blind Date in Code
    1,364 reads

    Blind Date in Code

    November 23rd 2022
    2 min
    by @offcode
    Here's the experiment: you have to write a working program with someone you don't know. The catch: your only communication channel is the code itself.
    featured image - Blind Date in Code
    #python#pair-programming#romance
    Adam Schmideg HackerNoon profile picture

    @offcode

    Adam Schmideg
    Bob: They told me about this experiment. I'll learn who you are only from the first comment you leave. Hello unknown.

    Alice: Hi Bob. I don't think we know each other. I'm in the New Zealand office, Auckland to be precise.

    Bob: That's quite a timezone difference. I'm on the other side of the Earth, I just checked.

    Alice: Bom dia in Lisbon! Correct? Time passes and we haven't written a single line of code. I start

    def main():
    pass


    Bob: Let's make it a console app

    import argparse

def main():
    parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="TBD")
    args = parser.parse_args()


    Alice: TBD? Come on.

    -    parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="TBD")
+    parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Think of a number. I'll find it out")


    Bob: I'm not sure

        args = parser.parse_args()
+   print(guess_number(args))

def guess_number(args):
    return 42


    Alice: I just checked https://xkcd.com/42/ Presumably not the reason you chose this number. How about this?

    
import os


def main():
    parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Think of a number and I'll find it out")
    parser.add_argument("number", nargs="?", type=int, help="Your number if I didn't find it out")
    args = parser.parse_args()
    guess_number(args.number)


def guess_number(number):
  if number is None:
      print(42)
  else:
      clear_screen()
      print("Just what I said: {}".format(number))


def clear_screen():
    if os.name == "nt":
        os.system("cls")
    else:
        os.system("clear")


    Bob: How about the usual boilerplate?

    import argparse

...

if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()


    Alice: Mission completed. We’ve written a program together communicating only in code.

