Too Long; Didn't Read Here's the experiment: you have to write a working program with someone you don't know. The catch: your only communication channel is the code itself.

Bob: They told me about this experiment. I'll learn who you are only from the first comment you leave. Hello unknown.

Alice: Hi Bob. I don't think we know each other. I'm in the New Zealand office, Auckland to be precise.

Bob: That's quite a timezone difference. I'm on the other side of the Earth, I just checked.

Alice: Bom dia in Lisbon! Correct? Time passes and we haven't written a single line of code. I start

def main(): pass





Bob: Let's make it a console app

import argparse def main(): parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="TBD") args = parser.parse_args()





Alice: TBD? Come on.

- parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="TBD") + parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Think of a number. I'll find it out")





Bob: I'm not sure

args = parser.parse_args() + print(guess_number(args)) def guess_number(args): return 42





Alice: I just checked https://xkcd.com/42/ Presumably not the reason you chose this number. How about this?

import os def main(): parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description="Think of a number and I'll find it out") parser.add_argument("number", nargs="?", type=int, help="Your number if I didn't find it out") args = parser.parse_args() guess_number(args.number) def guess_number(number): if number is None: print(42) else: clear_screen() print("Just what I said: {}".format(number)) def clear_screen(): if os.name == "nt": os.system("cls") else: os.system("clear")





Bob: How about the usual boilerplate?

import argparse ... if __name__ == "__main__": main()





Alice: Mission completed. We’ve written a program together communicating only in code.