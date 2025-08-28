The "Shape" of Data: TDA for Financial Market Analysis

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Market Crash

August 28th, 2025
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finance#finance#topological-data-analysis#stock-market-crashes#persistent-homology#wasserstein-distance#financial-crises-analysis#covid-19-pandemic-impact#stock-market

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