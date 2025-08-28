How to Analyze Multiple Time Series: A Step-by-Step Guide

Table of Links I. Introduction I. Introduction II. Methodology II. Methodology III. TDA Approach to analyzing multiple time series III. TDA Approach to analyzing multiple time series IV. Data Analyzed IV. Data Analyzed V. Results and Discussion V. Results and Discussion A. Obtaining point cloud from stock price time-series A. Obtaining point cloud from stock price time-series B. EE due to the 2008 Financial crisis B. EE due to the 2008 Financial crisis C. EE due to COVID-19 pandemic C. EE due to COVID-19 pandemic D. Impact of COVID-19 on different Indian sectors D. Impact of COVID-19 on different Indian sectors VI. Conclusion VI. Conclusion VII. Acknowledgments and References VII. Acknowledgments and References III. TDA APPROACH TO ANALYZING MULTIPLE TIME SERIES The detailed description of this flowchart is presented below: Authors:\n(1) Anish Rai, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;\n(2) Buddha Nath Sharma, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;\n(3) Salam Rabindrajit Luwang, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;\n(4) Md.Nurujjaman, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;\n(5) Sushovan Majhi, Data Science Program, George Washington University, USA, 20052. Authors: Authors: (1) Anish Rai, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139; (2) Buddha Nath Sharma, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139; (3) Salam Rabindrajit Luwang, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139; (4) Md.Nurujjaman, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139; (5) Sushovan Majhi, Data Science Program, George Washington University, USA, 20052. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv