117 reads

The Math Behind TDA: A Primer on Persistent Homology

by
byMarket Crash@marketcrash

Market Crash

August 28th, 2025
featured image - The Math Behind TDA: A Primer on Persistent Homology
    Speed
    Voice
Market Crash
← Previous

The "Shape" of Data: TDA for Financial Market Analysis

Up Next →

How to Analyze Multiple Time Series: A Step-by-Step Guide

About Author

Market Crash HackerNoon profile picture
Market Crash@marketcrash

Market Crash

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

finance#stock-market#topological-data-analysis#extreme-events-(ees)#stock-market-crashes#persistent-homology#wasserstein-distance#covid-19-pandemic-impact#data-analysis

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories