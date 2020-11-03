The Secret To Succesully Simulate An Attack With Gremlin To Test Kubernetes

Gremlin is a leading software company focusing on chaos-test in the market. It also has a tool similar to Chaos Monkey which belongs to Netflix, but is more customized to test the system with random loads or scheduled shutdowns. In the article below we will be testing a simple Kubernetes cluster running on EKS with Chaos Test.

Why is Chaos Test Important?

Chaos Engineering is used to improve system resilience. Gremlin’s “Failure as a Service” helps to find weaknesses in the system before problems occur.

Overview

To successfully experience Chaos Engineering with Gremlin, firstly we have two requirements: a running EKS cluster and two applications deployed to EKS. This tutorial helps to produce the requirements and create a scenario to 'simulate an attack with Gremlin'.

Step 1 - Prepare Cloud9 IDE

Step 2 - Create an EKS cluster using eksctl

Step 3 - Deploy Kubernetes Dashboard

Step 4 - Install Gremlin using Helm

Step 5 - Deploy a Microservice Demo Application

Step 6 - Run a Shutdown Container Attack using Gremlin

Prerequsities

1. An AWS account

2. A Gremlin account which can be registered from here

Step 1 - Prepare Cloud9 IDE

Firstly, let's start to create the Cloud9 environment. Login to your AWS account and navigate Cloud9 to service page. Click on Get Started and type the name with anything, in this example we have chosen chaous gremlin. Keep all default settings as they are stated since it is needed only to reach EKS resources.

Wait for a while for the new console to build. Then close all terminals to open a new one.

To start creating the cluster, firstly check whether AWS CLI is installed or not with the command below:

Administrator:~/environment $ aws --version aws-cli/1.17.5 Python/2.7.16 Linux/4.14.158-101.185.amzn1.x86_64 botocore/1.14.5 Administrator:~/environment $

Step 2 - Creating an EKS cluster using eksctl

1. We will use

eksctl

curl --silent --location "https://github.com/weaveworks/eksctl/releases/download/latest_release/eksctl_ $(uname -s) _amd64.tar.gz" | tar xz -C /tmp sudo mv -v /tmp/eksctl /usr/ local /bin

to create our EKS clusters.

2. Making

eksctl

Administrator:~/environment $ sudo chmod +x /usr/ local /bin/eksctl Administrator:~/environment $

executable

3. Confirming whether the

eksctl

Administrator:~ $ eksctl version [ℹ] version.Info{BuiltAt: "" , GitCommit: "" , GitTag: "0.13.0" } Administrator:~ $

command works:

4. Below we are creating the cluster named gremlin-eksctl with three EC2 nodes. Just a word of warning - EKS can cost a lot so please do not forget to delete your resources after you have done with your failure test.

eksctl create cluster --name=gremlin-eksctll --nodes=3 --managed --alb-ingress-access --region= ${AWS_REGION}

It might take around 15-30 minutes to get ready which you can cluster on the EKS service page.

Quit Tip - Fee of EKS is 0,20$/h and fee of EC2 with a m5.large instance type that EKS runs on is 0.096$/h. Estimation of total cost per day will be around 11-12$.

5. Checking the cluster whether it is working and getting its status. As expected, there is only one cluster created.

Administrator:~/environment $ eksctl get clusters NAME REGION gremlin-eksctl us-east-1 Administrator:~/environment $

6. Updating the

kubeconfig

Administrator:~/environment $ sudo aws eks --region us-east-1 update-kubeconfig --name gremlin-eksctl Updated context arn:aws:eks:us-east-1:312867154612:cluster/gremlin-eksctl in /root/.kube/config Administrator:~/environment $

file by giving the cluster name and region via AWS CLI tool.

7. On checking we see 3 nodes in the cluster. Two of them are worker-nodes while the third is cluster management master-node.

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl get nodes NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION ip-192-168-14-59.ec2.internal Ready 59m v1.14.7-eks-1861c5 ip-192-168-33-12.ec2.internal Ready 58m v1.14.7-eks-1861c5 ip-192-168-49-55.ec2.internal Ready 58m v1.14.7-eks-1861c5 Administrator:~/environment $

Step 3 - Deploying Kubernetes Dashboard

Next we would deploy the Kubernetes dashboard to Kubernetes cluster by using Heapster and InfluxDB. These two tools will help our sample application to be shown in the dashboard. We will start with deploying our Kubernetes dashboard as the first step.

Heapster

Heapster is a performance monitoring and metrics collection system compatible with Kubernetes (versions 1.0.6 and above). It allows for the collection of not only performance metrics about your workloads, pods, and containers, but also events and other signals generated by your cluster. The great thing about Heapster is that it is fully open source as part of the Kubernetes project, and supports a multitude of backends for persisting the data, including but not limited to, Influxdb, Elasticsearch, and Graphite.

InfluxDB

InfluxDB is a time series database designed to handle high volume of writing and query loads.

1. Deploying the Kubernetes Dashboard to your EKS cluster:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes/dashboard/v1.10.1/src/deploy/recommended/kubernetes-dashboard.yaml secret/kubernetes-dashboard-certs created serviceaccount/kubernetes-dashboard created role.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/kubernetes-dashboard-minimal created rolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/kubernetes-dashboard-minimal created deployment.apps/kubernetes-dashboard created service/kubernetes-dashboard created Administrator:~/environment $

2. Firstly, access to cluster is given since it is deployed to our private cluster while we need to access it via a proxy. This can be done through Kube-Proxy as the preferred proxy tool. In your workspace, run the following command:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl proxy --port=8080 --address= '0.0.0.0' -- disable -filter= true & [1] 336 Administrator:~/environment $ W0125 10:28:19.746961 336 proxy.go:140] Request filter disabled, your proxy is vulnerable to XSRF attacks, please be cautious Starting to serve on [::]:8080 Administrator:~/environment $

3. Deploying Heapster:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes/heapster/master/deploy/kube-config/influxdb/heapster.yaml serviceaccount/heapster created deployment.extensions/heapster created service/heapster created Administrator:~/environment $

4. Deploying InfluxDB:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes/heapster/master/deploy/kube-config/influxdb/influxdb.yaml deployment.extensions/monitoring-influxdb created service/monitoring-influxdb created Administrator:~/environment $

5. Creating Heapster cluster role binding for the Dashboard.

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes/heapster/master/deploy/kube-config/rbac/heapster-rbac.yaml clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/heapster created Administrator:~/environment $

6. The next step is to create an

eks-admin

admin

service account. It will let you connect to the Kubernetes Dashboard withpermissions.

To authenticate and use the Kubernetes Dashboard:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/tammybutow/eks-aws/master/eks-admin-service-account.yaml serviceaccount/eks-admin created clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/eks-admin created Administrator:~/environment $

7. To access the Kubernetes Dashboard:

a- In your Cloud9 environment, click Tools > Preview > Preview Running Application to open the Dashboard URL.

b- Append the following to the end of the URL:

/api/v1/namespaces/kube-system/services/https:kubernetes-dashboard:/proxy/

8. Open a new Terminal tab on Cloud9 and enter the following:

aws eks get-token --cluster-name gremlin-eksctl | jq -r '.status.token'

9. Select Token and then copy the output of the command above and paste it to the text field as shown below:

Step 4 - Installing Gremlin using Helm

1. Download your Gremlin certificates:

Start by signing-in to your Gremlin account. If you don't have one, create an account here.

Navigate to Team Settings and click on your Team. Click the Download button to download and save certificates to your local drive. Please note that the downloaded certificate.zip contains both a public-key certificate and a matching private key.

Unzip the certificate.zip and save it to your Gremlin folder on your desktop. Rename your certificate as gremlin.cert and key files as gremlin.key.

2. Creating Gremlin Namespace:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl create namespace gremlin namespace/gremlin created Administrator:~/environment $

Create a Kubernetes Secret for your certificate and private key, copy gremlin.cert and gremlin.key to Cloud9. A quick tip is to create these by the Vim Editor instead of copying from your local computer.

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl create secret generic gremlin-team-cert \ > \--namespace=gremlin \ > \--from-file=/home/ec2-user/environment/gremlin.cert \ > \--from-file=/home/ec2-user/environment/gremlin.key secret/gremlin-team-cert created Administrator:~/environment $

Check the files on Dashboard whether they are deployed.

3. Installation with Helm

The simplest way of installing the Gremlin client on your Kubernetes cluster is to use Helm. Once Helm is installed and configured, the next steps will be to add the Gremlin repo and to install the client.

A. Installing Helm source code and making it executable:

Administrator:~/environment $ curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes/helm/master/scripts/get > get_helm.sh % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 7164 100 7164 0 0 45630 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 45341 Administrator:~/environment $ Administrator:~/environment $ chmod +x get_helm.sh Administrator:~/environment $ Administrator:~/environment $ ./get_helm.sh Downloading https://get.helm.sh/helm-v2.16.1-linux-amd64.tar.gz Preparing to install helm and tiller into /usr/ local /bin helm installed into /usr/ local /bin/helm tiller installed into /usr/ local /bin/tiller Run 'helm init' to configure helm. Administrator:~/environment $

B. Configuring Helm to access with RBAC

Helm relies on a service called Tiller which requires special permission on the Kubernetes cluster, for which we will need to build a Service Account for using Tiller. Next step is to then apply this RBAC to the cluster.

C. Creating a new service account:

Administrator:~/environment $ cat < ~/environment/rbac.yaml > --- > apiVersion: v1 > kind: ServiceAccount > metadata: > name: tiller > namespace: kube-system > --- > apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1 > kind: ClusterRoleBinding > metadata: > name: tiller > roleRef: > apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io > kind: ClusterRole > name: cluster-admin > subjects: > - kind: ServiceAccount > name: tiller > namespace: kube-system > EoF Administrator:~/environment $

D. Applying configurations:

Administrator:~/environment $ kubectl apply -f ~/environment/rbac.yaml serviceaccount/tiller created clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/tiller created Administrator:~/environment $

E. Installing Tiller for Helm:

Tiller

A companion server component,

tiller

helm

Administrator:~/environment $ helm init --service-account tiller Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/repository Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/repository/cache Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/repository/ local Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/plugins Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/starters Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/cache/archive Creating /home/ec2-user/.helm/repository/repositories.yaml Adding stable repo with URL: https://kubernetes-charts.storage.googleapis.com Adding local repo with URL: http://127.0.0.1:8879/charts $HELM_HOME has been configured at /home/ec2-user/.helm. Tiller (the Helm server-side component) has been installed into your Kubernetes Cluster. Please note: by default, Tiller is deployed with an insecure 'allow unauthenticated users' policy. To prevent this, run `helm init` with the --tiller-tls-verify flag. For more information on securing your installation see: https://docs.helm.sh/using_helm/ #securing-your-helm-installation Administrator:~/environment $

, that runs on your Kubernetes cluster, listens for commands from, and handles the configuration and deployment of software releases on the cluster.

This will install tiller into the cluster and will give access to managed resources in your cluster. Please note the security policy alert as shown above, which you can feel free to ignore or follow as per your policy settings.

F. Activating bash-completion for Helm:

Administrator:~/environment $ helm completion bash >> ~/.bash_completion Administrator:~/environment $ . /etc/profile.d/bash_completion.sh Administrator:~/environment $ . ~/.bash_completion Administrator:~/environment $

G. To run the Helm install, you will need your Gremlin Team ID. It can be found in the Gremlin app on the Team Settings page, where you downloaded your certificates earlier. Click on your Team in the list. The ID you’re looking for can be found under Configuration as Team ID.

H. Export your Team ID as an

environment

Administrator:~/environment $ export GREMLIN_TEAM_ID=13ba2df0-5b0b-572c-a479-8136af79da66 Administrator:~/environment $

variable:

I. Next, export your cluster ID, by giving a name for your Kubernetes cluster.

Administrator:~/environment $ export GREMLIN_CLUSTER_ID=boraozkanchaos Administrator:~/environment $

J. Now add the Gremlin Helm repo, and install Gremlin:

Administrator:~/environment $ helm repo add gremlin https://helm.gremlin.com "gremlin" has been added to your repositories Administrator:~/environment $

Administrator:~/environment $ helm install gremlin/gremlin \ > \--namespace gremlin \ > \--name gremlin \ > \-- set gremlin.teamID= $GREMLIN_TEAM_ID \ > \-- set gremlin.clusterID= $GREMLIN_CLUSTER_ID NAME: gremlin LAST DEPLOYED: Sat Jan 25 12:37:45 2020 NAMESPACE: gremlin STATUS: DEPLOYED RESOURCES: ==> v1/ClusterRole NAME AGE gremlin-watcher 0s ==> v1/ClusterRoleBinding NAME AGE chao 0s ==> v1/DaemonSet NAME AGE gremlin 0s ==> v1/Deployment NAME AGE chao 0s ==> v1/Pod(related) NAME AGE chao-698b9fbfb4-5thjp 0s gremlin-425wv 0s gremlin-krdlt 0s gremlin-l252z 0s ==> v1/ServiceAccount NAME AGE chao 0s Administrator:~/environment $

Step 5 - Deploying a Microservice Demo Application

The demo environment we are going to deploy on to our EKS cluster is the Hipster Shop: Cloud-Native Microservices Demo Application

1. Clone repo of app source code:

Administrator:~/environment $ git clone https://github.com/GoogleCloudPlatform/microservices-demo.git Cloning into 'microservices-demo' ... remote: Enumerating objects: 30, done . remote: Counting objects: 100% (30/30), done . remote: Compressing objects: 100% (21/21), done . remote: Total 2987 (delta 16), reused 16 (delta 7), pack-reused 2957 Receiving objects: 100% (2987/2987), 5.08 MiB | 38.24 MiB/s, done . Resolving deltas: 100% (2039/2039), done . Administrator:~/environment $

2. Change directory to the one just created:

Administrator:~/environment $ cd microservices-demo/ Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $

3. Deploying the application:

Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $ kubectl apply -f ./release/kubernetes-manifests.yaml deployment.apps/emailservice created service/emailservice created deployment.apps/checkoutservice created service/checkoutservice created deployment.apps/recommendationservice created service/recommendationservice created deployment.apps/frontend created service/frontend created service/frontend-external created deployment.apps/paymentservice created service/paymentservice created deployment.apps/productcatalogservice created service/productcatalogservice created deployment.apps/cartservice created service/cartservice created deployment.apps/loadgenerator created deployment.apps/currencyservice created service/currencyservice created deployment.apps/shippingservice created service/shippingservice created deployment.apps/redis-cart created service/redis-cart created deployment.apps/adservice created service/adservice created Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $

4. Wait until pods are in a ready state.

Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE adservice-84449b8756-qj4sp 1/1 Running 0 4m57s cartservice-6cbc9b899c-ww5rf 1/1 Running 0 4m58s checkoutservice-56b48b77c8-fszpx 1/1 Running 0 4m58s currencyservice-b9fcb4c98-hx9kq 1/1 Running 0 4m58s emailservice-797cdcc76d-d257v 1/1 Running 0 4m58s frontend-785c44fd98-zvgj4 1/1 Running 0 4m58s loadgenerator-665c4ddb74-xwm8m 1/1 Running 3 4m58s paymentservice-84d7bf956-fdgxr 1/1 Running 0 4m58s productcatalogservice-5664f59f54-b5mk5 1/1 Running 0 4m58s recommendationservice-7f9855d7c6-b2zv6 1/1 Running 0 4m58s redis-cart-6448dcbdcc-97d55 1/1 Running 0 4m58s shippingservice-6b6f49747d-svb5f 1/1 Running 0 4m58s Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $

5. Getting the frontend IP address:

Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $ kubectl get svc frontend-external -o wide NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE SELECTOR frontend-external LoadBalancer 10.100.226.157 a0c9bed9a3f7111eab7c912c03cd100e-265884000.us-east-1.elb.amazonaws.com 80:30461/TCP 6m31s app=frontend Administrator:~/environment/microservices-demo (master) $

6. Visit the URL on your browser:

Step 6 - Running a Shutdown Container Attack using Gremlin

We are going to create our first Chaos Engineering experiment where we would validate the EKS reliability. Our hypothesis is, “After shutting down my cart service container, we will not suffer from downtime and EKS will give us a new one.”

Going back to the Gremlin UI, select Attacks from the menu on the left and select New Attack. We’re going to target a Kubernetes resource, so click on Kubernetes on the upper right.

Choose cartservice:

Choose State and Shutdown:

Attacking this pod with our Gremlin UI:

We will be shutting down the cartservice containers. As a test, we attacked twice and the cartservice pods restarted itself. Which signifies that it is working as expected. Note that it re-generates itself even when you attack to shut down your pods.

When we attacked our containers, the cluster resisted to failure and restarted itself, which symbolizes that our system is now resistant to failure. We have seen what happens when a failure occurs, in this example the failure is shutting down the pods. As a result, we understand that our cluster already has auto-scaling feature.

As a reminder; do not forget to delete your cluster and Cloud9 ide.

eksctl delete cluster --name=gremlin-eksctl

Conclusion

Congrats! You’ve installed an AWS EKS cluster, deployed the Kubernetes Dashboard, deployed a microservice demo application, installed the Gremlin agent as a daemon-set, and ran your first Chaos Engineering attack to validate Kubernetes reliability!

This article was originally published on https://appfleet.com/blog/chaous-test-to-your-kubernetes-with-gremlin/.

