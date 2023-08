Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Sandbox is one of the most successful metaverses in Web3 with more springing up overnight. There are more than 2 million wallets registered to TSB, a growth of 1000% year on year. There are 18,500 LANDS owners, a 375% increase year to year. The current value of the TSB world based on the secondary market price is close to $1.5 bullion. The company is ranked #37 overall by total market cap, per CoinMarketCap.