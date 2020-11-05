The RT-Thread Open-Source Developer Contest

OpenSource RT-Thread IoT OS is teaming up with Programming For Beginners to hold a developer event. We are looking for developers who are ambitious with open-source projects.

Share your creative ideas with us!

“Great things in open-source are never done by one person. They’re done by a group of people.”

How to join the developer event:

Write down the projects you want to achieve and the Dev Board you need by filling in this Application Form. RT-Thread will buy you the dev board required to do the projects. Yes, we’ll buy you the board you need for your project, and you can keep it! …Opening on Nov.1 to Nov.8.

Nov.9-Nov.11, we will choose the six most fitting projects submitted (if there are a large number of applicants, we’ll open more seats).

From Nov.12, we'll send out the dev board, when you received the

board, you can start creating the project. By that time, we'll ask you to join the RT-Thread international community, the RT-Thread software engineer team will support this event by giving the technical consultant and guidance.

Applicants need to submit the project before Dec.15. The code and documentation related to your projects should be public and open source(on GitHub).

RT-Thread Reviewing: Dec 16 to Dec.20 2020.

Winners Awards: Dec 21, 2020.

For more information about this event, please talk to RT-Thread officials on Facebook and Twitter.



Prizes: ( All the participants can join RT-Thread First International Developer Community ):

Grand Prize(1): RT-Thread Art-Pi Dev Board World Debut+ RT-Thread & ProgrammingForBeginners Customized Backpack.

First Prize(2): RT-Thread & ProgrammingForBeginners Customized Backpack.

Second Prize(3): RT-Thread & ProgrammingForBeginners Customized Hoodie.

