The Roblox Noob Guide: What is Roblox and How to Get Started?

Everyone starts off as a noob whenever they start a new game, and the Roblox platform is no different. Roblox itself isn't a video game but hosts millions of games created through their Roblox Studio. With that many games, it's not uncommon to be overwhelmed as a Roblox noob. There's a lot to be overwhelmed by. Roblox has been around for almost two decades since 2006 and has launched some of the most popular games, such as Work at a Pizza Place and Jailbreak.

The Roblox platform is a free one with many different virtual user-created worlds. It never gets tiring, especially for children who enjoy the cartoony graphics or love diving headfirst into developing their own games. Players can invite their friends into these games and explore all of the virtual worlds Roblox has to offer. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Roblox has surged in popularity, even catching the eyes of more experienced game developers who want a cut of the millions made by Roblox developers.

It might all seem overwhelming, but even the simplest Roblox noob can pick it up easily. If you’re struggling to figure out how to get started in Roblox, check out this Roblox Noob Guide.

The Roblox Noob Guide: How To Get Started?

Like any game or platform, the first thing you want to do is to create a free account on Roblox. Of course, since the target demographic for Roblox is children, you’ll need to make sure you have your parent’s permission before signing up.

Open the Roblox website on your PC and mobile device. You can download Roblox on:

Apple Store

Google Play

Amazon Appstore

Xbox One

Microsoft PC

Create Your Roblox Profile

When you open the Roblox website, you're prompted to enter your birthday month, day, and year. You're also asked for a username.

Roblox would prefer that you not use your real name, especially if you're a minor.

It's because Roblox has a mixture of minors and adults that parents should be aware of their children's online activities and who they're speaking with. Even with all the safety precautions that Roblox takes to protect minors, parents should still be proactive in what their minors experience in Roblox.

Roblox has account controls for parents for minors, such as adding a PIN to lock the account and other account restrictions. You can also block users you don't feel comfortable with by going to their profile page and selecting "block user." Despite any horror stories you hear about Roblox, they've come a long way in keeping their platform safe for children. Roblox has strict language filters in place to ensure safety.

Creator or Player

Once you've created your Roblox account, you now have the option to become the creator or the player. It's suggested to play a little bit first to get a feel for Roblox.

You can jump straight into being a creator if you aspire to be a video game developer. You will have to set up separate software called Roblox Studio to start developing.

After you’ve created your account and installed the game, you now need to install the platform. Once you have the platform installed, you’ll have a list of some of the hottest titles on Roblox to try. Keep in mind, some of them require a game pass which costs Robux to play.

What are Robux?

Robux is the virtual currency Roblox uses for microtransactions on their platform. Since Roblox is free to play, you’ll eventually run into games that require this virtual currency to access.

Robux is also used to purchase other in-game items such as outfits for your avatars and other accessories.

There’s a subscription model for the Roblox noob with some extra money in their pockets that earns them a monthly stipend of Robux, depending on the monthly subscription tier they choose.

Customize your Roblox Profile

After creating your account and looking through some of the hot games, you’ll need to customize your profile and set up your avatar. Roblox avatars represent you in the game. They’re what your friends, family, and other players see when they’re playing.

When customizing your Roblox avatar, you can select their body, animation, clothing, hair, and everything else you’d expect to find in a character creator.

Start Playing!

Now that you have your avatar set up, it's time for the Roblox noob to select their first game. You can sort games by genres or by popular. Are you looking for a roleplaying game? Are you looking for a simulator game, or maybe even a VR Roblox game? Each game has a thumbnail that gives you an idea of what you're getting yourself into. The games with the most attractive thumbnail get the most impressions. Once you click on a game, you'll see a pop-up with details about the game.

If you’re starting out as a Roblox noob without any Robux, you should check out the free games available first before you make the commitment to Roblox. However, we’re sure you’ll become instantly addicted and start playing premium games or making games of your own soon!

