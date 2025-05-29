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The Resurgence of HTTP 402 in the Age of Agentic AI

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byShaun Scovil@sscovil

Seasoned software engineer and nerd-to-English translator

May 29th, 2025
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Shaun Scovil@sscovil

Seasoned software engineer and nerd-to-English translator

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finance#payments#crypto#auth#security#ai#agentic-ai#http-402#age-of-agentic-ai

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