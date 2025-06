Shaun Scovil @ sscovil Seasoned software engineer and nerd-to-English translator

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @ sscovil 's 2 stories for and 54 minutes.

#Interests

authorization ai ethereum evm auth open-authorization-protocol what-is-evmauth evmauth-explained

#Vested-Interests

Work/ed For: Radius, Circle Also Hodls: BTC, ETH, SOL