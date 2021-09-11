The REST of the 10 Commandments

1,397 reads

There are many reasons why REST is so popular, it's flexible, it works on any scale, it has a great community and tools built around it. A lot of popularity came from the fact that's its oldest rival, SOAP, is just horrible. The sooner we get everybody off of XML and on to JSON, the better it will be for everyone. To avoid misunderstandings, I've decided to write down what I think are the Ten REST API Commandments.