The REST of the 10 Commandments  by@veedran

The REST of the 10 Commandments

There are many reasons why REST is so popular, it's flexible, it works on any scale, it has a great community and tools built around it. A lot of popularity came from the fact that's its oldest rival, SOAP, is just horrible. The sooner we get everybody off of XML and on to JSON, the better it will be for everyone. To avoid misunderstandings, I've decided to write down what I think are the Ten REST API Commandments.
image
Vedran Cindric Hacker Noon profile picture

@veedran
Vedran Cindric

Software developer / 18 years of PHP/MYSQL experience / Founder at Treblle

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

