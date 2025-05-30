159 reads

The Real Reason Your Data Lake Feels More Like a Data Puddle

by
byBapi@ipperla

Data Maverick, love Analytics, AI & ML

May 30th, 2025
featured image - The Real Reason Your Data Lake Feels More Like a Data Puddle
    Speed
    Voice
Bapi
← Previous

Why I Rebuilt My Team’s Entire Data Stack and Would Do It Again

About Author

Bapi HackerNoon profile picture
Bapi@ipperla

Data Maverick, love Analytics, AI & ML

Read my storiesAbout @ipperla

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

data-science#data-lake#cloud#cloud-infrastructure#silent-cloud-migration-errors#retail-data-pipeline-issues#data-lake-schema-drift#gcp-data-lake-pitfalls#bigquery-cost-optimization

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Analyticsinsight

Related Stories