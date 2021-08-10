The Qnum Analytics Team On Turning A Side Gig Into A Full Time Business

\\\n## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nMy background is tech and business in the enterprise software market.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nWe are Qnum Analytics and we get rid of these leaky inventory buckets.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nStarted off as a side gig solving this very problem with a client and later developed into an MVP and the rest is history.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nA diverse but well balanced team thats been together for five years and really skilled and passionate about what we do.\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nProviding mentorship to other aspiring startup founders.\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nCustomer use cases that are delivering the value we promise our customers. Core metrics are sign ups, burn rate and runway.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nSeeing the product work and the impact on operations.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nAI/ML applied to old traditional industries to optimise and enhance business processes and outcomes continues to amaze.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nInteresting audience\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nFail fast and take risks\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nNever give up!\n\n\n:::tip\nQnum Analytics is contesting from Delaware for [HackerNoon startup of the year](https://startups.hackernoon.com/us/delaware). Vote now!\n\n:::\n\n\\\n