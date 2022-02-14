The Powerdir  MacOS Bug Could Allow Attackers to Snoop On You

Interested in Infosec & Biohacking. Security Architect by profession. Love reading and running.
Microsoft last week released an advisory about a bug in macOS that Apple fixed the previous month — dubbed "powerdir" — that could let attackers hijack apps, install their malicious apps, use the microphone to eavesdrop or grab screenshots of your screen.
According to the Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team, the vulnerability allows malicious apps to bypass privacy preferences. Precisely, it could allow an attacker to bypass the operating system's Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) technology, thereby gaining unauthorized access to protected data in the machine.
Tracked as CVE-2021–30970, the flaw affects a logic issue in the Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) security framework, enabling users to configure their apps' privacy settings and provide access to protected files and app data. The Security & Privacy pane in the macOS System Preferences app serves as the front end of TCC.
While Apple implements control that limits access to TCC to only apps with full disk access, it's possible to stage an attack wherein a malicious application could workaround its privacy preferences to retrieve sensitive information from the machine.
TCC was introduced in 2012 in macOS Mountain Lion. It helps users to configure their apps' privacy settings by requiring that all apps get user consent before accessing files in:
According to Microsoft's advisory, it is possible to programmatically change a target user's home directory and implant a fake TCC database, which stores the consent history of app requests.
As a result, if a bad actor gains full disk access to the TCC databases, the intruder could edit it to grant arbitrary permissions to any app of their choice. Including their own "app," this flaw effectively allows the app to run with previously not consented to configurations.
CVE-2021–30970 is also the third TCC-related bypass vulnerability to be discovered. All of them were remediated by Apple.
Apple released a patch for this vulnerability — identified as CVE-2021–30970 — in macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey as part of its December 13th, 2021 security updates.
The update is free, and you need to be connected to the internet. The installation will take several minutes (up to about 30 minutes). Also, your Mac needs to restart during the update. Therefore, make sure you backup your working windows and files before the update.
Here are the steps to do the installation:
Apple remarked that the flaw was a logic issue allowing a malicious to bypass privacy preferences. Apple has since patched these vulnerabilities, but Microsoft said that its research shows that "the potential bypass to TCC.db can still occur."
This shows that macOS or other operating systems and applications become more hardened with each release. As a result, software vendors like Apple, security researchers, and the larger security community need to continuously work together to identify and fix vulnerabilities before attackers can take advantage of them.
