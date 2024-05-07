The Opt Out Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

Hey Hackers!





Welcome to the winners' announcement for the first round of the Opt Out Writing Contest!





The Āut Labs and HackerNoon teams have been blown away by the incredible talent, creativity, and sheer audacity showcased in this round. It's been a wild ride exploring autonomy, identity, and self-sovereignty through your eyes, and now it's time to shine the spotlight on the brightest stars among us.





For this round, we considered entries that were submitted and published between January 9th, 2024, and April 9th, 2024, and aligned with the theme: "Opt Out of a System that Doesn’t Represent You."





Without further ado, let’s introduce our finalists!













The Opt Writing Contest: Round 1 Finalists 🎉









Thank you all for your hard work and for making the first round of this contest a success!





After a thorough review, the Āut Labs team has crowned 6 winners for this round.

2 winners have been selected for each of the following contest tags: #autonomy, #selfsovereignty, and #identity.





And the Winners Are…





1ST PLACE 🏆





The Luddites are far from the first decentralized movement, and definitely not the last. They were unique, to my knowledge, in being the first to assemble a decentralized movement to oppose centralization and concentration of power in the hands of a few. Those few being the capitalists who purchased the machines with the aim of exploiting their workforce by removing the need for expensive expertise.

Congratulations @jamesbore ! You have won 750 USDT

2ND PLACE 🎉





This is a near-future story of unforeseen heroes emerging and rapidly evolving to reverse our loss of autonomy

Congratulations @scottermonkey ! You have won 250 USDT









1ST PLACE 🏆





Virtual reality allows us to rebuild a more human society from the ground up - from financial systems to governance and the very concept of “state". "System" says the metaverse is the wrong way for humanity. It resists its development and tries to stop its popularity.

Congratulations @nftbro! You have won 750 USDT

2ND PLACE 🎉





Autonomy must not be misunderstood as an end in itself. Instead, we must understand it as the foundation and enabling condition for resonant world relations.I would like to argue that the pure value of autonomy requires a supplement to unfold its utopian potential: social freedom.

Congratulations @bastin! You have won 250 USDT





1ST PLACE 🏆





If you stop and ask the average person on the street whether they think that politicians, banksters, and CEOs have their best interests at heart, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who says yes. Even the most statist, war-promoting, tax-paying, flag-waving people out there can no longer miss the obvious fact that "society" as we know it is simply a planet-sized human cattle farm, run by a small contingent of socio-/psychopaths.

Congratulations @palurintano ! You have won 750 USDT

2ND PLACE 🎉





Humans are the only creatures who believe in autonomy, and oddly, they are the creatures who are the least equipped to be autonomous. They burned down my forest to build a mall, and I just flew somewhere else. I can hunt my own mice, thank you very much. I can be autonomous because I am an owl. What are you going to do?

Congratulations @daowl ! You have won 250 USDT





Congratulations once again to all our winners. Thank you for your hard work!





How to Claim Your HackerNoon Writing Contest Prize

Contact [email protected] and [email protected] and share the email ID/and or wallet address attached to the winning hackernoon account.

You will receive your winnings in 2-4 weeks after completing the form.





Please note that you must contact us within 60 days after the winners’ announcement date.



