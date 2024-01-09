Search icon
    #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs

    Āut Labs and HackerNoon are glad to announce the Opt Out Writing Contest! The Opt Out writing competition series grants $9000 in USDT to the best web3 writers, and it expands over three (3) main themes for nine (9) months - making it one of the longest writing contests in the history of Web3. This is the announcement of the first contest: Opt Out of the System that doesn't represent you. There are three main topics of this theme with $3k (in USDT) rewards for the top 6 writers: #autonomy: You have the freedom write on autonomy in art, tech, decentralized systems, collectives and DAOs. #identity: You can write on the history of identity, identity in the digital space, evolution of identity, the impact of web3 and decentralization on identity, and more! #selfsovereignity: ‘To Sybil or not to Sybil’, ‘self-sovereignity in action’, ‘balancing self-sovereignty and collective responsibility’, - there are many ideas you can write on. All the best, hackivists!

    Writing Contests 4 Web3 Hactivists: Win $9k!

