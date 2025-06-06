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The OpenTelemetry Evolution: From Vendor Lock-in Nightmare to Observability Freedom
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June 6th, 2025
byRishab Jolly@hackerjolly
With a deep background in cloud computing, observability, and product management, Rishab Jolly drives innovation as a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft. A lifelong learner, his journey has taken him
About Author
With a deep background in cloud computing, observability, and product management, Rishab Jolly drives innovation as a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft. A lifelong learner, his journey has taken him