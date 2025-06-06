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The OpenTelemetry Evolution: From Vendor Lock-in Nightmare to Observability Freedom

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byRishab Jolly@hackerjolly

With a deep background in cloud computing, observability, and product management, Rishab Jolly drives innovation as a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft. A lifelong learner, his journey has taken him

June 6th, 2025
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Rishab Jolly
    byRishab Jolly@hackerjolly

    With a deep background in cloud computing, observability, and product management, Rishab Jolly drives innovation as a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft. A lifelong learner, his journey has taken him

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Rishab Jolly@hackerjolly

With a deep background in cloud computing, observability, and product management, Rishab Jolly drives innovation as a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft. A lifelong learner, his journey has taken him

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programming#observability#cloud-computing#monitoring#opentelemetry#cloud-native#javascript-sdk-2.0#ebpf-everywhere#genai-observability

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