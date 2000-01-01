profile-img

Rishab Jolly is a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, where he leads product strategy for Azure Application Insights—an observability platform trusted by some of the world’s largest enterprises. With over a decade of experience in cloud computing and product leadership, Rishab specializes in building scalable developer tools, driving product-led growth, and integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities into cloud-native systems. He is also the host of the Curious Soul podcast, where he interviews tech leaders from Microsoft, Meta, and beyond. Passionate about giving back, Rishab actively mentors aspiring PMs and contributes to the startup ecosystem through judging and speaking engagements.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @hackerjolly's 2 stories for and 26 minutes.

#Interests

distributed-tracing

observability

microservices-debugging

opentelemetry

programming

engineering

monitoring

cloud-computing

Related HackerNoon Humans:

Siben Nayak, I am a designer, developer, team lead and mentor based out of India. I love building new stuff, fixing the broken ones.

profile-img

Ari, Making observability simple and accessible to all

profile-img

Jevgeni Marenkov, Helping companies to solve problems

profile-img

kayalvizhi, Principal Software Architect, Microservices & Cloud Computing enthusiast, Hands-on Java Developer

profile-img

Guy Eisenkot, Co-Founder & CEO building a better system to understand software with AI at Baz.co

profile-img

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks