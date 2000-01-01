Rishab Jolly is a Senior Product Manager at Microsoft, where he leads product strategy for Azure Application Insights—an observability platform trusted by some of the world’s largest enterprises. With over a decade of experience in cloud computing and product leadership, Rishab specializes in building scalable developer tools, driving product-led growth, and integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities into cloud-native systems. He is also the host of the Curious Soul podcast, where he interviews tech leaders from Microsoft, Meta, and beyond. Passionate about giving back, Rishab actively mentors aspiring PMs and contributes to the startup ecosystem through judging and speaking engagements.