What is The Open Web and Why is it Dying?

Part 1: How your user experience changes for the worse as the open web gives way to walled gardens

I hang out in two circles: open web enthusiasts that are lamenting its demise, and regular users who are happy with their fast snappy apps and couldn't care less.

These groups have a hard time talking because the "open web" too often comes across as an idealistic abstract notion and most end users just don't tangibly feel the bad consequences. In fact, they're often happier with the snappy, vertically integrated experience of closed app ecosystems.

My goal here is to make it more palpable how everyday apps, searches, and tools get worse when we let big centralized companies take over the web, and explore some paths for reversing it.

What Is The Open Web?

Most definitions of the "open web" I've seen are either too technical to be accessible or too abstract to be usable. Getting gridlocked in this debate often means watching from the sidelines while actual user welfare slowly diminishes.

Three characteristics that proponents of the open web will agree to in roughly descending order are:

Ease of publishing : anyone can publish to it freely or at least very cheaply, and is on the same footing with a globally accessible URL

: anyone can publish to it freely or at least very cheaply, and is on the same footing with a globally accessible URL Ease of consuming : Net neutrality — ISP's don't cut deals with corporations to make some websites load faster or cheaper than others.

: Net neutrality — ISP's don't cut deals with corporations to make some websites load faster or cheaper than others. Ease of remixing. You can see the source code. Content licenses and tools are permissive for derived works.

A Break Down of How People Use The Web

I want to focus on the user experience point of view. To do this, I'm going to introduce a framework that divides up all our internet usage into two categories.

Unfamiliar Problems

You have an unfamiliar problem and to solve it you either need to learn something new or purchase goods or services to solve it

For example, taking out a mortgage, dealing with a health problem in the family, deciding where to go to college, or choosing what skill to acquire next.

Unfamiliar problems are solved in large part with acquiring new knowledge, not just products or services.

These user journeys start with search engines — Google predominantly and **a lot of the time solving them is spent on web pages**.

When people are looking to solve unfamiliar problems, **revenue is typically higher-margin** because users can't price the products and services as well.

These ultimately transition to being familiar problems.

Familiar Problems

For example, being entertained, or keeping the dog food in stock.

These are best solved with apps like Email, Netflix, Twitter, DTC subscription boxes, etc.

Solving these needs has a very well-defined user interaction journey. You open the app you're familiar with and follow its standard flow.

Revenue from people solving familiar problems is typically lower-margin and there are more competing products.

How we're spending our time on familiar vs. unfamiliar problems

Using time spent in apps vs mobile web on mobile is a way to proxy how we divide up our time. We spend most of our time on familiar problems but have a constant trickle of unfamiliar problems.

Unfamiliar Problems Are Better Solved With The Open Web

Think about the last time you did some research, e.g. choosing a phone plan. You asked your friends, compared on forums, looked at the official sites, scribbled some notes, and made a decision. Even if this journey was quick, you likely traversed a dozen services and products to do this.

Unfamiliar problems have fewer constraints, require creativity to solve, and thus are better suited to open solutions. Some other things that work for the open web here

comparing alternatives is easier.

changing modalities (e.g. from reading to video) is easier.

Familiar Problems Can Benefit More From Tight Vertical Integration

Take Spotify for example. It solves the very familiar problem of listening to music. Spotify just works better as an app because

Controlling the user experience end to end makes for smoother flows.

Having all the user data kept with Spotify allows for better recommendation algorithms.

Spotify can easily handoff between devices.

It can run in the background.

Sure, the web can do a bunch of these things, but they're simply not first-class considerations in the open-read-close workflow that the browser was designed for.

But, the open web can be better for familiar problems too, especially for breaking monopolies

Let's look at Amazon. Initially, you start buying there because of their "always low prices" and the convenience of 2-day shipping. Over the years, you kept shopping there until you've forgotten that.

Free 2-day shipping is now near-universal Amazon often isn't the cheapest place

On the Amazon app, you see the story around the product that best serves Amazon, not the buyer. Meanwhile, over on Insight you can use the web version and do all these things the app can't.

... and not just that

How solving unfamiliar problems gets harder too

Unfamiliar problems are solved in large part with acquiring new knowledge, not just products or services. The incentives to freely create knowledge that solves unfamiliar problems is lost as the web closes down.

Google increasingly takes a larger percent of ad revenue as they start extracting answers from pages and showing them on their search result pages.

Publishers have to either a) paywall their content (e.g. NYTimes) or b) subtly sell products (everyone standing a Wirecutter alternative), or c) ask for donations in order to survive.

Only a few big name publishers survive. Google and Facebook start sending them more of the traffic that's left, and since domain rank plays a big part in Google's ranking, those that survived assimilate more power and rank better.

and search engines seem more littered with SEO junk and less actually useful information year over year.

In conclusion, and where we fit in.

That's how your user experience slowly degrades, and that's why we stand to suffer as users if we give up the ability to remix software that the web brought us and closed apps are now taking away.

Our goal with Insight browser is to give the web (in particular on mobile) a fighting chance by exhibiting how it can be more powerful than a closed ecosystem and give more control to the end-user. We do this by showcasing the web's infinite extensibility and customizability for common use cases like search, shopping, reading, and cooking.

We'd love to hear from you, feel free to tweet at or DM us at @insightbrowser, and my personal Twitter is @abhinavsharma.

