The Occam’s Razor of Newsletter Subscriptions

Do you like the flavour of sassy tech humour in your newsletters?\n\n\\\nWe feel you.\n\n\\\nBelow are the instructions for how to sign up and start enjoying the quirky headlines and essential tech know-how of *HackerNoon*’s newsletter game.\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\n## **Just passing through? Follow these two easy steps:**\n\n:::\n\n\\\n1. **Scroll to the very bottom footer.**\n\n \\\n2. **Input your email and click subscribe. It’s free!**\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-yj3335j2.jpeg)\n\n\n:::warning\n## **Ok with how it’s going, but really you want more?**\n\n## **We’ve got you!**\n\n:::\n\n\\\n1. [Sign up with HackerNoon.](https://hackernoon.com/signup)\n\n \\\n2. [Customize your Tech Brief.](https://help.hackernoon.com/customize-your-tech-brief)\n\n \\\n3. Enjoy great content, while having access to the deluxe [reader dashboard features.](https://app.hackernoon.com/reader)\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-7d5v35cm.jpeg)\n\n\n:::info\n## Below are some of our past newsletter topics:\n\n:::\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-0n5c35rs.jpeg)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/dFW9aLMnLpgfjylixlaQdWQLp2C3-156435we.png)\n\n\\\n