The Numerical Methods We Used to Study Black Holes

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

Authors:

(1) Hyerin Cho (조혜린), Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, 60 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA and Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, 20 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(2) Ben S. Prather, CCS-2, Los Alamos National Laboratory, PO Box 1663, Los Alamos, NM 87545, USA;

(3) Ramesh Narayan, enter for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, 60 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA and Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, 20 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(4) Priyamvada Natarajan, Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, 20 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA, Department of Astronomy, Yale University, Kline Tower, 266 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511, USA and Department of Physics, Yale University, P.O. Box 208121, New Haven, CT 06520, USA;

(5) Kung-Yi Su, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, 60 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA and Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, 20 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(6) Angelo Ricarte, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, 60 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA and Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, 20 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(7) Koushik Chatterjee, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, 60 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA and Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, 20 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA.