Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses as Nested Gogberashvili Shells: Abstract & Introby@multiversetheory

    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses as Nested Gogberashvili Shells: Abstract & Intro

    by Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to beFebruary 22nd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    One century ago Kaluza and Klein constructed a 5-dimensional gravitation theory unified with electromagnetism.
    featured image - Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses as Nested Gogberashvili Shells: Abstract & Intro
    Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier.

    Abstract

    We consider the Hyperverse as a collection of multiverses in 5-dimensional spacetime with gravitational constant G. Each multiverse in our simplified model is a bouquet of nested spherical Gogberashvili shells. If gk is the gravitational constant of a thin shell Sk and εk its thickness then G ∼ ε k g k. The physical universe is supposed to be one of those shells inside the local nested bouquet called Local Multiverse. We relate this construction to Robinson-Trautman metrics describing expanding spacetimes with spherical gravitational waves. Supermassive astronomical black holes, located at cores of elliptic/spiral galaxies, are also conjecturally described within this theory. Our constructions are equally consistent with the modern theory of cosmological coupling.


    Keywords: 5-dimensional gravity, black hole, multiverse, spherical shell

    1 Introduction

    According to the Newton’s shell theorem, the gravitational force, exerted on any object inside a hollow spherical shell, is zero. Consequently, in the case of nested hollow shells, one can ignore all spherical shells of greater radius.


    One century ago Kaluza and Klein constructed a 5-dimensional gravitation theory unified with electromagnetism. However, the extra fifth dimension in this theory is curled up to an unobservable scale.


    An alternative model with a true higher-dimensional Hyperverse where the matter is trapped on a 4-dimensional domain wall (D-brane), appeared, e.g., in the paper by Rubakov and Shaposhnikov [1].


    Gogberashvili constructed an exact Schwarzschild-like solution of 5- dimensional Einstein equations, exhibiting an expanding spherical shell [2]. He also solved the hierarchy problem, reducing the particle theory to the same scale G (5-dimensional gravity constant).


    In addition, the trapping of matter on this shell is gravitationally repulsive and the expansion of Gogberashvili’s spherical shell is accelerating, solving also the problem of dark energy.


    In my recent paper [3], it was argued that our Local Multiverse M can be considered as a time-amalgamated product of spacetimes. Here, first of all, we pursue this idea representing the 4-dimensional stratum of M as a bouquet of nested Gogberashvili shells


    Cosmological constants around subsequent shells satisfy some recursive equations reflecting a certain harmony of the spheres (cf. sect 4).


    In the second part of this article we discuss intriguing relationships between astronomical black holes, spherical gravitational waves, multisolitons/gyratons and Gogberashvili multiverses

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be HackerNoon profile picture
    Multiverse Theory: as real as the movies make it out to be@multiversetheory
    Delving into the ethereal fabric that connects the multiverse, with an adept exploration of the aetheric realms.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #5-dimensional-gravity #black-hole #multiverse #spherical-shell #multiverse-research-paper #black-hole-physics #nested-gogberashvili-shells #5-dimensional-multiverses

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Decoherence, Branching, and the Born Rule in a Mixed-State Everettian Multiverse
    by multiversetheory
    Feb 20, 2024
    #quantum-mechanics
    Article Thumbnail
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: 5-dimensional Einstein Equations
    by multiversetheory
    Feb 22, 2024
    #5-dimensional-gravity
    Article Thumbnail
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Nested Gogberashvili Models
    by multiversetheory
    Feb 22, 2024
    #5-dimensional-gravity
    Article Thumbnail
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Harmony of Transcosmic Spheres
    by multiversetheory
    Feb 22, 2024
    #5-dimensional-gravity
    Article Thumbnail
    Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Sequence of Event Horizons
    by multiversetheory
    Feb 22, 2024
    #5-dimensional-gravity
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas