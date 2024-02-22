Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses as Nested Gogberashvili Shells: Abstract & Intro

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier.

We consider the Hyperverse as a collection of multiverses in 5-dimensional spacetime with gravitational constant G. Each multiverse in our simplified model is a bouquet of nested spherical Gogberashvili shells. If gk is the gravitational constant of a thin shell Sk and εk its thickness then G ∼ ε k g k. The physical universe is supposed to be one of those shells inside the local nested bouquet called Local Multiverse. We relate this construction to Robinson-Trautman metrics describing expanding spacetimes with spherical gravitational waves. Supermassive astronomical black holes, located at cores of elliptic/spiral galaxies, are also conjecturally described within this theory. Our constructions are equally consistent with the modern theory of cosmological coupling.





5-dimensional gravity, black hole, multiverse, spherical shell

1 Introduction

According to the Newton’s shell theorem, the gravitational force, exerted on any object inside a hollow spherical shell, is zero. Consequently, in the case of nested hollow shells, one can ignore all spherical shells of greater radius.





One century ago Kaluza and Klein constructed a 5-dimensional gravitation theory unified with electromagnetism. However, the extra fifth dimension in this theory is curled up to an unobservable scale.





An alternative model with a true higher-dimensional Hyperverse where the matter is trapped on a 4-dimensional domain wall (D-brane), appeared, e.g., in the paper by Rubakov and Shaposhnikov [1].





Gogberashvili constructed an exact Schwarzschild-like solution of 5- dimensional Einstein equations, exhibiting an expanding spherical shell [2]. He also solved the hierarchy problem, reducing the particle theory to the same scale G (5-dimensional gravity constant).





In addition, the trapping of matter on this shell is gravitationally repulsive and the expansion of Gogberashvili’s spherical shell is accelerating, solving also the problem of dark energy.





In my recent paper [3], it was argued that our Local Multiverse M can be considered as a time-amalgamated product of spacetimes. Here, first of all, we pursue this idea representing the 4-dimensional stratum of M as a bouquet of nested Gogberashvili shells





Cosmological constants around subsequent shells satisfy some recursive equations reflecting a certain harmony of the spheres (cf. sect 4).





In the second part of this article we discuss intriguing relationships between astronomical black holes, spherical gravitational waves, multisolitons/gyratons and Gogberashvili multiverses