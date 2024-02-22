Hyperverse, 5-dimensional Gravity and Multiverses: Harmony of Transcosmic Spheres

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Igor Yu. Potemine, Institut de Math´ematiques, Universit´e Paul Sabatier. Table of Links Abstract and Introduction 5-dimensional Einstein Equations Nested Gogberashvili Models Harmony of Transcosmic Spheres Sequence of Event Horizons Time-amalgamated Multiverses Dark Energy and Multiversal Nurseries Black Holes as Multiverses Multi-solitonic and Gyratonic Gravitational Waves Elliptic and Spiral Galaxies Cosmological Coupling Conclusion and References 4 Harmony of transcosmic spheres