    The 'No-BS' Guide to Growth Hacking by@leothepm

    The 'No-BS' Guide to Growth Hacking

    The growth marketing article explores key strategies for business expansion. It introduces growth hacking as a dynamic process focused on rapid growth, with an emphasis on Sean Ellis's definition of a growth hacker. Strategies include content marketing, product marketing, and advertising, guided by the AARRR framework. The article highlights the importance of a gamified onboarding experience for B2B growth and advocates for building a free tool to boost lead generation and revenue growth. User-centricity, innovation, and strategic thinking are key throughout the growth marketing journey.

    science #growth-marketing #growth-hacking
    @leothepm

    LeoSadeq

    A product manager and growth strategist by day, a crossfitter by night, a writer and an outdoorsy man over the weekend.

    by LeoSadeq @leothepm.A product manager and growth strategist by day, a crossfitter by night, a writer and an outdoorsy man over the weekend.
