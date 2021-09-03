The Next Revolution in the Dating Industry: Will AI Help Me Find a Boyfriend?

Artificial intelligence is now taking over our personal lives by integrating personal relationship technologies. From finding a partner on a dating app to psychology and communication aids for better relationships, artificial intelligence can now occupy a central place as a technology allowing access to new possibilities. For example, a female AI chatbot can guide users through finding love and romance by offering suggestions for analyzing personal data.

With the technological evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), many companies have explored ways to incorporate this new capability into their products and services to serve their customers better.

Many industries, such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, and logistics, etc., have already successfully incorporated this technology into their business.

The potential for using this technology in personal goods and services is limitless. Some of today's "smart" apps, such as personal assistants, show how AI could improve people's lives on many levels.

No longer just a human domain, relationships and love are now approached from a technological point of view. There are many possibilities for improving people's lives using AI-assisted applications. For example, you could date a custom avatar in the future with AI, the new matchmaker!

Dating Industry and AI - Current Scenario

In a constantly expanding industry, online dating is now big business. The multi-billion dollar industry is dominated by Match Group, which owns more than 40 dating companies, including the famous "Tinder" service. However, unlike traditional apps and programs, AI-assisted dating apps can predict, analyze and offer a more exciting product.

The Match Group and its competitors have accumulated vast amounts of personal data, which technology like AI can now take full advantage of. Predictions like how people decide on a mate are just one way AI could use data. React Native app developers can easily leverage this data.

With the expansion of the dating industry, examples of AI can already be used. For example, a female AI chatbot can guide users through finding love and romance by offering suggestions for analyzing personal data. After asking the user their preferences, the program separates the profiles that best match your personality. When a profile is selected, the app can then offer more details about the particular choice.

Some of the AI ​​applications so far in the industry are based on a novelty approach. An exciting app using AI can be seen with the Loveflutters app feature, which suggests restaurant recommendations to give a date a little boost. Now, there are plenty of dating apps that provide users with suggestions for first date ideas, whether it's a club, restaurant, cafe, or bar.

The Badoo service has fun technology that matches your partner's face with that of a similar celebrity. This feature uses the integration of AI technology and facial recognition to match the user with the celebrity. By uploading an image, the app can search a massive database for lookalikes.

On a slightly more sophisticated level in terms of relationships, the well-known eHarmony website uses technology to analyze discussions to develop suggestions to users on how to approach their next "move." Another example of technology is helping users by ranking profiles and predicting user preferences.

Simply put, the basic premise of AI in the dating world was explained by Tinder CEO Sean Rad - AI will act as a 'smart filter' and predict a person's interest. Therefore, custom mobile application development services should take this aspect very seriously.

Today's dating services leverage AI to filter big data to create a larger pool of potential matches for users.

The possibilities are also found in websites and dating apps, such as public social media posts, providing insight into personal preferences.

This analysis could avoid potential biases based on more deliberate or artificial responses provided on dating questionnaires. Inaccurate or misleading answers are one of the main reasons people are unsuccessful with online dating.

Data and Meetings

AI can process vast volumes of data. As more and more data is generated on the internet through social media, AI-assisted applications will generate very accurate predictions.

Complementary technology to virtual reality (VR) is evolving with AI. The potential of these two apps to work together in the dating world is only a matter of time.

There is a growing demand for products like "virtual girlfriends." Ever-evolving technology aims to provide users with the ability to practice dating in a virtual environment to aid them in their attempts in the real world.

What all of this will lead to in the future could be your very own personalized VR partner! The volume of data that AI-assisted technology can process could lead to creating the "perfect" partner.

By integrating with other advanced technologies, the concept could take it further by allowing users to experience their personalized avatar physically. Disrupting human relationships would be the creation of an interactive robot or companion.

Although this idea can be confronted at first glance, it harbors several possibilities to improve people's lives. For example, an AI-assisted virtual reality companion could be used by the elderly or widowers, the disabled, or anyone facing a challenge to find an intimate partner or companion.

The Fate of Dating Apps

With advancements in technology and AI and growing interest in online dating services, businesses in this space need to keep abreast of the latest developments to stay relevant and meet customer demand.

One area that has yet to be touched on is where technology can resolve some of the negatives encountered when using dating apps. One of these negative experiences for some users is meeting users operating under false identities, also known as "catfishing." This behavior can drastically change the user's trust in the service. One solution that businesses are exploring is for users to confirm their identities through facial mapping technology. Problems remain, however, regarding the need to verify details against the implementation of requirements that infringe on privacy and discourage the adoption of the app.

A new feature seen in some dating apps is a concierge service where the program helps users create an ideal online profile. Using a combination of AI, machine learning, and human intervention, the feature tries to maximize your profile and improve appeal. While the feature often comes at an additional cost, it does provide the ability to develop a profile for full matches.

Future AI developments may explore other elements that could lead to more successful matchmaking on dating apps. The level of sophistication will increase as AI-based programs "learn" what works with improved data and feedback. Features such as psychological profiles may be developed in the future to delve into more than just personal preferences. Physical characteristics are another crucial area of ​​unique attraction that can be further explored with the help of technology.

Another possible direction is the use of DNA and collaboration with existing ancestry services. DNA-based people matching still has a long way to go before it can be considered a viable concept for people matching; However, with AI, the scope of these possibilities is increasing in the dating app industry. A React Native app development company can take advantage of these opportunities.

Money Matters

There is enormous potential for dating apps to generate income through several innovative feeds that complement their service.

One way is to leverage partnerships with appropriate third parties to increase growth and generate revenue for mutual benefit.

As previously stated, the Loveflutter dating app uses data from chats to match people and recommend places to eat or meet. In addition, it can suggest suitable places for both users based on their location using another specially designed app to find nearby services such as bars and restaurants.

It could be extended by redirecting the suggestions made by the app to third-party apps. For example, this can be direct to a restaurant or even to an aggregation app like Uber Eats.

Different income options could then be explored between the dating app and the third-party provider. For example, one possibility could be that the third-party provider receives a lead from the dating app; various fees could apply, including a fee based on the average cost of acquiring a new customer if known. Or a commission or fee based on a percentage agreed upon when the user orders.

The discount could also be incorporated into a model to influence user choice of a restaurant or location.

Opportunities may also arise using similar revenue models based on leads from a wide range of applications or third parties. These can be directly related to the dating industry or completely separate but want to attract users. But, again, it is up to the application companies to decide whether the involvement of third parties would add value or compromise their core product.

Growing Opportunities

One challenge for dating apps is to continue to get user engagement once a date has been successful. Many dating app users indicate an interest in finding long-term relationships. If later dates arise, AI could suggest different options to users than previously tried. In this way, the app can analyze the newly introduced date suggestions or extend the idea to kitchen choices or even gifts.

At this point, the application may be showing real creativity. The user might see the benefit of providing information to users on specific preferences. For example, a comment on a taste for jewelry or clothing could be associated with a color preference mentioned. This information was suggested to one of the users as a great gift idea. A third-party provider could then be suggested and an order seamlessly placed through the dating app.

What AI-assisted apps offer is the ability to understand users through their chats on the app and to be able to learn and therefore suggest other ideas continuously. All of this can add to the app's value outside of the core function or matchmaking and ensure that the experience attracts a loyal following of users.

As mentioned, these features can add value and produce leads for third parties in the dating industry and other opportunities outside of this space.

Innovation and AI - Challenges

As with any innovation, the implications must be considered, and the impact on the user must be at the forefront. Especially when considering human relationships and emotions, which can be unpredictable and spontaneous, any suggestion given by the AI ​​function should be taken into account as to whether it will add value and support the primary function of the application or if it can disable a user or confuse their decisions and interactions.

The conversation and rapport built on a dating app chat is an integral part of the success of the overall experience. Too many suggestions could interrupt the report; however, suitable program interventions could reveal users' new understanding. Ideally, the concept of innovation and income should help the user in their quest and not distract their minds by too many options that seem intrusive. A Blockchain application development company should incorporate the above points.

AI-enabled Developers and Dating Apps

AI is already being used in innovative ways in the dating industry. Many early adopters have managed to find the balance between technology and improved user experience. Fun features can keep people coming back as well. Developers can still focus on using technology to iron out problems, solve user problems, and generate insight from data. In addition, it is possible to take advantage of the growing volume of data generated through apps and online.

Conclusion

The world of AI and dating apps continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Matchmaking innovations go beyond traditional old-fashioned ways and evolve towards a better personal understanding of people and relationships. AI-assisted solutions in the dating world leverage large volumes of new and old data to analyze user behavior like never before. Working hard behind the scenes, algorithms increase the chances of finding their life partner, or just a great friend, even a casual one, if that is their criteria.

If the ideas in this article are interesting, a developer's experience in AI applications could help harness the basic capabilities of artificial intelligence in dating applications. In addition, it can make sure you keep in touch with the future of high-tech human relations.

