The New Tech Treating Injuries

Where there are injuries, there is physical therapy. And where there is physical therapy, there is...tech? Normally, the answer would be not at all, but recently, the PT industry has slowly started to integrate technology into the practice.

My New York City business, New York Dynamic Neuromuscular Rehabilitation & Physical Therapy (NYDN Rehab) , is the first tech-based PT clinic to exist in the U.S. Many of the tech treatments we use do not exist in any other U.S. clinic. But with the importance of technology integration being discussed in the industry, we anticipate a revolution in PT.

With that, here is the new tech treating injuries, all of which are offered at NYDN Rehab:

CAREN is the first virtual reality experience that helps in treating injuries, disorders and conditions.



Originally designed to rehab wounded soldiers with multiple traumas, CAREN allows NYDN Rehab to view joint angles, muscle forces and body symmetry in real time.This in-turn allows instant feedback for correction of faulty movement.



In an immersive VR environment, patients engage and interact with an artificially created environment and its contents. Patients perform activities on a moveable platform in front of 210 degrees 18 feet long screen. Patients see their own avatar as they do these activities. All the while, music of their choice plays in the background!



AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill In an immersive VR environment, patients engage and interact with an artificially created environment and its contents. Patients perform activities on a moveable platform in front of 210 degrees 18 feet long screen. Patients see their own avatar as they do these activities. All the while, music of their choice plays in the background!

The AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill allows patients to move without restriction of gravity. It is now a main treatment, as it allows patients to move while unloaded.



The AlterG was designed and used by NASA to train astronauts in the reduced gravity environment. Since then, AlterG technology has been adapted for treatment and prevention of sports injuries. It has also been used by specialized rehabilitation centers dealing with post-stroke recovery and restoration from brain injuries.



The machine gives the unique possibility to reduce the impact of body weight by boosting the air pressure inside the camera. This allows patients to perform their best on the treadmill without any strain/pain.



The Phoenix Thera-Lase The machine gives the unique possibility to reduce the impact of body weight by boosting the air pressure inside the camera. This allows patients to perform their best on the treadmill without any strain/pain.

The Phoenix Thera-Lase is a laser that powers cells for faster recovery with instant improvement in healing. This high-end, health care laser is a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that provides relief from both acute and chronic pain, while accelerating wound healing, and simultaneously reducing inflammation related to soft-tissue injuries.







Tags