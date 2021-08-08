The New Object Field to Create Nested & Repeatable Data Structures 🚀

\\\n\\\n⚡️Seamlessly create nested and repeatable data structures with the new Object field.\n\n\\\n\\\n ![Headless CMS - Object Field](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-0-y-80-xe-000-o-0-bs-61-e-1-wbqdb.jpg)\n\n\\\nWith the latest [Webiny 5.11.0](https://www.webiny.com/docs/changelog/5.11.0/?utm_source=Webiny-blog&utm_medium=blog-post&utm_campaign=Regular-content&utm_content=introducing-new-object-field&utm_term=W00691) release, we are glad to introduce the new ‘Object Field in Headless CMS’ feature.\n\n\\\nWith the Object field you can create complex data structures with ease. Let's dive into the highlighting capabilities of the Object field.\n\n\\\n*Nested and repeatable data structures were some of the hot topics discussed in the Webiny community. We’d like to give a huge thanks to our community members for their suggestions and contributions.*\n\n\\\n### **Build Nested Data Structures**\n\n\\\nThe new Object field allows you to build nested data structures. You can create an object and add various existing fields (`ref`, `richText` field, etc.) to it.\n\n\\\nAlong with this, you can also nest objects within other objects.\n\n\\\n ![Address Model](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-0-y-80-xg-000-p-0-bs-6-gbdxf-0-wh.jpg)\n\n### Repeatable Structure\n\n\\\nThe icing on the cake is that the data structure created with Object fields can be repeatable (like an array of nested objects).\n\n\\\nThe `Use as a repeatable object` property allows the creation of the repeatable object. For example: Setting the `Use as a repeatable object` property to **true** on the Equipment model will make it multi-valued.\n\n\\\n ![Repeatable Object](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-0-y-80-xi-000-q-0-bs-69-k-17-gpps.jpg)\n\nBelow is the model view for the multi-valued Equipment field:\n\n\\\n ![Multi Value Model](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-0-y-80-xj-000-r-0-bs-61-ymz-6-ims.jpg)\n\nThe preview of the model will look like this:\n\n\\\n ![Multi Value Model Preview](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-0-y-80-xj-000-s-0-bs-688-np-5-g-35.jpg)\n\n### **GraphQL Schema Auto-Complete Support**\n\nObject field respects all the rules and behaviours of all the other existing fields (`ref`, `richText` field, etc.). You also get a full GraphQL Schema auto-complete on your nested fields.\n\n\\\nAlright, let's see the demo in action!\n\n\\\n ![Headless CMS - Object Field Demo](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/cks-0-y-80-xk-000-t-0-bs-6-cq-4-t-9-f-2-d.jpg)\n\nTry the new [Headless CMS - Object field](https://www.webiny.com/serverless-cms?utm_source=Webiny-blog&utm_medium=blog-post&utm_campaign=Regular-content&utm_content=introducing-new-object-field&utm_term=W00693z) and please [let us know](https://www.webiny.com/slack/?utm_source=Webiny-blog&utm_medium=blog-post&utm_campaign=Regular-content&utm_content=introducing-new-object-field&utm_term=W00692) your valuable feedback!