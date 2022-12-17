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The New Next.js and SWR Clients: What You Need to Know

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byStefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

December 17th, 2022
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Stefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

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TOPICS

programming#graphql#react#nextjs#swr#react-native#vercel#programming

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