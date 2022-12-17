The New Next.js and SWR Clients: What You Need to Know

Our first Next.js client took a lot of inspiration from SWR, but we choose to build our own fetching library because SWR was lacking a couple of important features that we needed. Most notably, built-in support for authentication, mutations (SWR is focused on fetching data, not updating it), and better SSR functionality. This suited us well at first, but along the way, we realized that we had to build and maintain a lot of the same features that SWR already had. Why solve a problem that has already been solved? We started experimenting with using our TypeScript client together with SWR while building our cloud alpha. This turned out to be a great match, our TypeScript client is using fetch for making requests to the WunderGraph API, which is serving GraphQL operations over a JSON RPC style API and allows us to benefit from techniques like . Which is exactly what SWR stands for. stale-while-revalidate Quickly after that, we released our official integration with SWR, so we could start testing with the community. This was well received and it greatly improved the developer experience for our users. It gave us extra features like optimistic updates, invalidating queries, and middleware support (more on this later) and it drastically reduced the amount of complexity in our code. This gave us the confidence to make SWR our default data-fetching library for React, and with the release of SWR 2.0RC, it was time to rewrite our Next.js client to use SWR. Now, let's dive into the details of the new Next.js client. See what's changed and how you can use the new features. This post applies to: >= 0.5.0 @wundergraph/nextjs >= 0.7.0 @wundergraph/swr >= 2.0.0-rc.0 swr What's New We tried to keep the new API similar to the previous but there are some notable (breaking) changes. The generated Next.js client no longer creates individual hooks for every operation; instead, we simply have 3 hooks, , and that are fully typed. useQuery useSubscription useMutation This makes the code very lightweight in production bundles while still benefiting from the full power of TypeScript. Queries Instead of: const { response, refetch } = useQuery.Weather({\n input: {\n forCity: 'Berlin',\n },\n}) You can now write: const { data, error, mutate } = useQuery({\n operationName: 'Weather',\n input: {\n forCity: 'Berlin',\n },\n}) Conditionally fetching data is now also possible: const { data: user } = useUser()\n\nconst { data, error, mutate } = useQuery({\n operationName: 'ProtectedWeather',\n input: {\n forCity: 'Berlin',\n },\n enabled: !!user,\n}) Note that has been renamed to to be in line with the SWR API. Calling will invalidate the cache and refetch the query; you can also pass data to to update the cache without refetching. This is useful for optimistic updates for example. refetch mutate mutate() mutate There is no hook anymore, this is now just with the option set to , allowing you to easily turn every query into a live query. useLiveQuery useQuery liveQuery true const { data, error } = useQuery({\n operationName: 'Weather',\n input: {\n forCity: 'Berlin',\n },\n liveQuery: true,\n}) Subscriptions Subscriptions have a similar API. Nothing significant has changed here, but you can now check if a subscription is being setup or is active with the and properties. isLoading isSubscribed const { data, error, isLoading, isSubscribed } = useSubscription({\n operationName: 'Countdown',\n input: {\n from: 100,\n },\n}) Mutations Mutations are also very similar to the previous API. has been renamed to to prevent confusion with the function from SWR. mutate trigger mutate const { data, error, trigger } = useMutation({\n operationName: 'SetName',\n})\n\n// trigger is async by default\nconst result = await trigger({ name: 'Eelco' })\n\n// prevent the promise from throwing\ntrigger({ name: 'Eelco' }, { throwOnError: false }) What's great about the new API is that it's now easier to invalidate queries after a mutation. Let's say we have a query that fetches the current user's profile in one component and we have a form that updates the profile. We can add an handler to the mutation that calls (invalidate) on the query. onSuccess mutate GetProfile const { data, error, trigger } = useMutation({\n operationName: 'SetName',\n})\n\n// trigger is async by default\nconst result = await trigger({ name: 'Eelco' })\n\n// prevent the promise from throwing\ntrigger({ name: 'Eelco' }, { throwOnError: false }) Now, we could even make this fully optimistic by mutating the cache instead and then refetching it; it would look something like this: GetProfile const Profile = () => {\n const { data, error } = useQuery({\n operationName: 'GetProfile',\n })\n\n return <div>{data?.getProfile.name}</div>\n}\n\nconst FormComponent = () => {\n const { mutate } = useSWRConfig()\n\n const { data, error, trigger } = useMutation({\n operationName: 'UpdateProfile',\n onSuccess() {\n // invalidate the query\n mutate({\n operationName: 'GetProfile',\n })\n },\n })\n\n const onSubmit = (event) => {\n e.preventDefault();\n const data = new FormData(event.target);\n trigger(data, { throwOnError: false })\n }\n\n return <form onSubmit={onSubmit}><input name="name" /><button type="submit">Save></button></form>\n} SSR The new client also supports SSR and even works with live queries and subscriptions. Simply wrap your or with and you're good to go. App Page withWunderGraph const HomePage = () => {\n const { data, error } = useQuery({\n operationName: 'Weather',\n input: {\n forCity: 'Berlin',\n },\n liveQuery: true,\n })\n\n return (\n <div>\n <h1>Weather</h1>\n <p>{data?.weather?.temperature}</p>\n </div>\n )\n}\n\nexport default withWunderGraph(HomePage)So how does this work? Just like the old client, we use to render the component tree on the server inside and collect all fetch promises from the and hooks and wait for them to resolve. react-ssr-prepass getInitialProps useQuery useSubscription This is then passed to the client, which is then passed to the . This is all done automatically; you don't have to do anything. SWRConfig fallback option As I explained in the introduction, , which is a really powerful feature and allows you to add functionality to individual hooks or globally using . SWR supports middleware SWRConfig The Next.js package uses middleware to add support for SSR to the hooks. Let's go a bit into the details of how this works. Middleware Our SSR middleware is added to internally by ; I'll go over the code here to explain how it works. SWRConfig withWunderGraph export const SSRMiddleWare = ((useSWRNext: SWRHook) => {\n\treturn (key: Key, fetcher: BareFetcher<Promise<unknown>> | null, config: SSRConfig) => {\n // middleware logic\n }\n})\n\n<SWRConfig value={{ use: [SSRMiddleWare] }}>\n // your app\n</SWRConfig> This is how the logic works. First, we check if this hook is being called on the server, if SSR is enabled and if it is a WunderGraph operation. If not, we just return the swr hook. const swr = useSWRNext(key, fetcher, config)\n\nconst context = useWunderGraphContext()\n\nconst isSSR =\n typeof window === 'undefined' && context?.ssr && config.ssr !== false\n\nif (!isOperation(key) || !context || !isSSR || !key) {\n return swr\n} Now, we serialize the key that we need for the ssrCache and pass it down to the SWR . We check if this is an authenticated operation; if the user isn't logged in, we don't need to execute the operation for SSR. fallback LiveQueries and subscriptions don't have a fetcher because data is loaded async, but for SSR, we create a fetcher that will call the query with set to true. subscribeOnce This will return the subscription data directly instead of setting up an event stream, so we can server-side render subscriptions ❤️. const { operationName, input, liveQuery, subscription } = key\n\nconst _key = serialize(key)\n\nconst { ssrCache, client, user } = context\n\nconst shouldAuthenticate =\n client.isAuthenticatedOperation(operationName) && !user\n\nlet ssrFetcher = fetcher\nif (!ssrFetcher && (liveQuery || subscription)) {\n ssrFetcher = async () => {\n const result = await client.query({\n operationName,\n input,\n subscribeOnce: true,\n })\n if (result.error) {\n throw result.error\n }\n return result.data\n }\n} Now, we set the fetcher to our ssrCache with the serialized key. Which is then read in , returned to the client, and passed to the option of and SWR + Next.js do the rest. getInitialProps fallback SWRConfig if (ssrCache && !ssrCache[_key] && ssrFetcher && !shouldAuthenticate) {\n ssrCache[_key] = ssrFetcher(key)\n}\n\nreturn swr Resources Next.js reference SWR reference Next.js example Summary So that's it, we are now using SWR as our default data fetching library, giving you all the benefits, like optimistic updates while consuming WunderGraph APIs. It already improved our internal developer experience a lot and we are excited to hear about your experience with the new clients. We're also interested in your experience with this topic in general. Are you using SWR? What do you think about it? What are your favorite features? Do you use other libraries for data fetching and cache management, like React Query? (hint; we will release a React Query integration soon). Share it in the comments below or come join us on our . 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