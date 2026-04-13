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The Negative Yield Trap in Israel Property

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byNadav Gover@nadavgover

Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

April 13th, 2026
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Nadav Gover
    byNadav Gover@nadavgover

    Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

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Nadav Gover@nadavgover

Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

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TOPICS

business#real-estate#israeli-real-estate#negative-yield-spread#property-financing#real-estate-yields#israel-housing-market#investment-arbitrage#capital-structure

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