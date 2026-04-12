New Story

Serbia Builds While the West Borrows

by
byNadav Gover@nadavgover

Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

April 12th, 2026
featured image - Serbia Builds While the West Borrows
    Speed
    Voice
Nadav Gover
    byNadav Gover@nadavgover

    Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

← Previous

The Structural Risk Behind Ukrainian-Rooted Unicorns

About Author

Nadav Gover HackerNoon profile picture
Nadav Gover@nadavgover

Cross border investment strategist focusing on Real Estate, Tech, and Alternative Assets.

Read my storiesAbout @nadavgover

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#infrastructure#serbia-industrial-parks#belgrade-manufacturing#syntegon-debt#cvc-capital-partners#dividend-recapitalization#pe-industrial-risk#leveraged-manufacturing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories