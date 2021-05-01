The Most Interesting Vue 3 Bootstrap Admin Themes

Vue is quickly growing in popularity among developers and Vue admin templates and themes made with help of Bootstrap is its most popular category.

Evaluation criteria for Vue admin themes and templates:

Clear design;

Responsiveness;

Performance;

Good documentation;

Social proof, past clients.

All of the templates that are presented in this article have at least one pre-built dashboard homepage template that can be customized and used for your own project. There are also various elements like buttons, tables, icons, and others that help build the application.

Many of the free products featured here are also available as paid products with more advanced functionality. The premium Vue admin templates generally include more pages, widgets, components, and other features.

So, we decided to collect some best free and premium Vue admin templates and themes to save your precious time. In this post, we are looking at some great admin templates built upon Vue.js and Bootstrap frameworks. Now, let’s go deep into the collection of Vue admin templates free and premium download that will help you to build fast, reactive admin dashboards.

Templates

Light Blue Vue Admin Template

About

This admin template, designed in light blue colors, and made with Vue technology and Node.js back-end. You can use it for e-commerce apps, CRM, SASS, and other apps: the template includes lots of elements and pages.

Main components

The amount of components is classiс. There are three various types of alert, forms, and maps. One of the crucial components is the e-commerce product page and the product grid. The first one provides you with all details of your product, gives a description of it, and has the rating and reviews. The second one displays your products according to the chosen type, brand, size, color, range, and sort.

You can also find such components as:

Buttons;

Maps;

Forms;

Several types of tables;

Icons.

There are also some really great features:

Over 30 unique pages;

Node.js & PostgreSQL integrated;

CRUD Application node js;

Fully responsive;

8 Chart Libraries;

Fully Documented Codebase.

Pricing and Licensing

The basic version of the Light Blue Vue admin theme is free. It misses some of the components and node.js backend. The premium version without backend costs $99 for the personal license and $449 for the developer. The difference between licenses is in the type of applications that may be built on top of that. For the backend version, you will need an additional $50.

Documentation

The documentation is comprehensive and describes how to start a project, libs used in the product, pages, and main components.

Support and Updates

Support as in other Flatlogic products is provided via email: the team says they answer in 24 hours. Major updates come every 3-4 months. They often include upgrades of the framework and libs versions.

Conclusion

This dashboard template is a great start if you are building E-Commerce apps, CMS, SASS web apps, CRM, etc. It contains ready-to-use working Authentication, Social Login, and Product Management components.

About

ArchitectUI is a free and premium VueJS admin template built using Vue/CLI and Bootstrap 4. It contains pre-made dashboards, several handpicked widgets, 200+ customized components that are ever ready to develop great web applications.

Main components and Features

9 different dashboard examples;

Multiple page templates: fixed content title, fixed sidebar, split draggable layout;

Applications examples: Mailbox, Chat, FAQ Section;

Many color schemes.

Some of the components;

Over 25 types of buttons;

Over 5 different styles available for dropdown menus, headers with backgrounds, images, buttons, and text variations;

5 icons packs: Pe7 Icons, FontAwesome, LinearIcons, IonIcons, Flag Icons;

Loaders and component loading widget included;

Navigation menus, 2 columns, 3 column grid nav menus, horizontal and vertical menus.

Pricing and Licensing

There are two pricing tires and licenses:

Regular that costs $35. It allows using a template you or your client, in a single end product which end users are not charged for. Extended for $1150. It allows using the template you or one client, in a single end product which end users can be charged for.Documentation

The Themeforest website says that the template is well-documented and you can find it inside the package of the product. But we can’t test it.

Support and Updates

Support is provided for the premium version by emailing the creators of the product.

Conclusion

ArchitectUI is one of the most enhanced vue templates on the market. The reason to consider ArchitectUI is the large library of components it includes. Some examples include the pre-configured menus, the badges, and the timeline option.

About

Sing App is a Vue Admin Theme with dozens of pre-built components and features that make your developer’s life easier. The template was built by a premium vendor company, so it comes with good support and code quality.

Main components and Features

Sing App Vue gives you plenty of unique pages and components to help you build a custom admin dashboard:

Various charts;Several types of tables;Buttons and Forms;Maps;Dashboards;Calendar.

You can see all of the components in use on the demo pages of Sing App Vue, however, they all look great but can also be easily customized to match your design and branding preferences.

Pricing and Licensing

Like Light Blue Vue Template the basic version of Sing App Vue Admin Theme is free. It misses several components and node.js backend. The premium version without backend costs $99 for the personal license and $449 for the developer. The difference between licenses is in the type of applications that may be built on top of that. For the backend version, you will need an additional $50.

Documentation

The documentation is comprehensive and describes how to start a project, libs used in the product, pages, and main components.

Support and Updates

Support is provided via email: the team says they answer in 24 hours. Major updates come every 3-4 months. They often include upgrades of the framework and libs versions.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a clean and minimalist design of the admin dashboard, you can opt for Sing App. It’s one of the clean, neat, and modern admin templates built with VueJS and Bootstrap 4 framework. Sing App is a good solution for developers and managers who want ready-made solutions for their future applications. Especially with the node.js version. This admin theme can save hundreds of hours.

About

CoreUI is a free Bootstrap admin template that will help you create well designed functional user interfaces. CoreUI is an open-source Bootstrap admin dashboard template, available completely for free. Packed with rich functionality, CoreUI provides 6 versions: Bootstrap, React, Angular, Laravel, Vue.js, and Vue.js + Laravel.

Main components

With 1000 high-quality icons, Bootstrap 4 and Vue components, SCSS source files, charts, and widgets, it enables software developers to create beautiful websites and applications faster.

These are the components you can see in CoreUI components :

Buttons and notifications;

Charts, forms and tables;

Plugins, widgets and editors;

Icon packs;

Pricing and Licensing

There are 3 one-off payment plans that differ in the number of team members and type of apps you can build on top of the product:

Freelance for $89;Team for $159;Team bundle for $964.

Also, there is a plan with unlimited features for a monthly payment of $89.

Documentation

Documentation is very well structured and user friendly. Docs are comprehensive, all components and details are very well described.

Support and Updates

Free versions are supported via the community forum, paid versions are supported directly by developers. Major updates come out every 6 months.

Conclusion

Core UI is a great tool for building complex web applications. It has many technologies inside and a very flexible pricing plan. With this free VueJS admin template you have a bunch of these essential elements that are ready to fill their tasks. It also comes with a premium version in case you want to acquire the more feature-rich version.

About

Star Admin is a responsive Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js dashboard template, available in free and premium versions.

Main Components and Features

To help you build your dashboard or admin area, Star Admin Vue comes with some pre-built pages. Some examples include a user login page template and a registration page design. Adding other forms to your pages is straightforward, too, with Star Admin Vue.

Star Admin has a good list of components:

Buttons;

Forms;

Tables;

Charts;

Icons;

Maps;

Error pages.

However, the real highlight of this free Bootstrap admin template is the Charts – thanks to their attractive appearance. The charts can be configured to display data in real-time, making your dashboard even more useful to your users.

Pricing and Licensing

Along with the free version, there is a Pro version with 3 pricing plans depending on the type of license:

Regular for $49;Developer for $149;Extended for $499.

The licenses, in short, contain types of applications you can build on top of the template. The free version is distributed under an MIT license.

Documentation

To help you with creating your dashboard, this free set of admin templates comes with all the documentation you should need to get started and beyond.

Support and Updates

The product updates once a year. Support is provided through the website form. Response time is not indicated.

Conclusion

Overall, the free Star Admin template pack is good for creating admin panels, e-commerce systems, project management apps, or CRMs. StarAdmin is very flexible and highly customizable offering you the best assistance in crafting your admin panel with amazing UI and user-friendliness as well. Apart from this, it is highly customizable.

Vue Paper Dashboard Pro

About

Vue Paper Dashboard is an admin dashboard built with Bootstrap and Vue.js. Using this Vue.js dashboard is pretty simple and requires basic knowledge of Vue and Vue-Router.

Main components and Features

The product is equipped with 16 components, 2 customized plugins and 4 example pages. The PRO version of Vue Paper Dashboard has 160 handcrafted components suitable for admin dashboards such as accordion, vertical and horizontal tabs, alerts, notifications, etc. You also get 25 example pages with the template which includes: user page, timeline page, login and registration page.

Pricing and Licensing

There a four options in-licenses and prices:

Freelancer license for $49. You can build only one end product; Startup for $149. One end product and team size up to 5 people; Company for $299. Unlimited end products and team size up to 10 members; Enterprise for $799. Ability to build unlimited end products and unlimited team size.

Each element is well presented in comprehensive documentation. With the help of docs, you can know about the components and the colors/typography/columns/elements.

Support and Updates

The support is provided through Github issues and emails. The company needs up to 24 hours to answer your inquiry. The major updates come once a year.

Conclusion

Having soft colors with beautiful typography, spacious cards and graphics, various components, several dashboards this product can be a very good option to start developing on top of Vue.

About

MDBootstrap is an admin dashboard template containing different styles, data presentations, and a number of components. It is built with the newest Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js delivered under MIT license – free for personal and commercial use.

Main components and Features

This template is built with MDBootstrap, containing 400+ material UI elements, 600+ material icons, and 74 CSS animations. The product provides not only dashboard elements, but also tables, forms, cards, maps, and more. They built the template with the thought of providing admins with the same user experience as users of a frontend.

Pricing and Licensing

The price for commercial use of the product varies from €79 to €7542.

Documentation

The project has good complete documentation with every component described.

Support and Updates

The company has a knowledge base of support questions. The community is also there to help users with questions. The free support is also included in commercial licenses. The project is updated 1-2 times a month.

Conclusion

This template has good quality and an experienced team behind it. The support quality is at a good level with a lot of answers from the community. Updates are quite often. But Material design is not a thing everyone would prefer. Plus, the relatively high price and the small number of components in the free version are nothing but discouraging.

Vue Element Admin

About

Vue Element Admin is a front-end solution for admin user interfaces. Moreover, this free VueJS admin template has lots of features that will help you build a large and complex single page application.

Main components and Features

These are some of the main features that you can find in this product:

Multiple dynamic themes;

Rich Text, Markdown, and JSON editor;

Various types of tables and charts;

Uses UI Toolkit elements;Multiple icons.

Components

Login / Logout;

Permission Authentication;

Excel;

Tables;

Error Page;

Advanced Example;

Error Log;

Dashboard;

Guide Page.

You can also set the template to produce pie charts, bar charts, and other options, based on the data that you provide.

Pricing and Licensing

The admin template is completely free and delivered under MIT license. You can also sponsor the author to boost the development of the new features.

Documentation

The documentation is very comprehensive. All components are well documented and described.

Support and Updates

Support is provided by the community and managed by Github issues.

Conclusion

Vue Element Admin might be one of the most feature-rich free VueJS admin templates available today. Vue Element Admin has lots of features to help you create the type of dashboard or admin area your project demands. Vue Element Admin might not have the most stylish appearance, but it certainly has a competitive set of features.

Vuestic Admin

About

Vuestic is a completely free and open-source admin template. It is recognized as one of the most powerful Vue.js templates available on the market. Epicmax (the company that stands behind Vuestic) uses this admin template to bootstrap numerous products developed for the company’s clients.

Main components and Features

The product has 18 pages, 36 elements, and 18 custom fonts and icons. The dashboard has a discreet design with dark colors. It is written with no jQuery at all. The dashboard is responsive to all types of devices. Notable features include forms, form wizard, UI elements, chat, tables, charts, notifications, icons, progress bars, maps, etc.

Adding forms to your pages is another of the core functionalities of the Vuestic admin templates. There’s also a form wizard module that gives you the ability to collect information from your users via a multi-step form.

Another nice feature of Vuestic is the Medium-style editor.

Pricing and Licensing

The dashboard is completely open-source and free.

Documentation

Vuestic has full well-written documentation with all components described.

Support and Updates

Support is provided through the community and managed by Github issues. In exceptional cases support provided by the creators of the theme.

Conclusion

If you choose the Vuestic template for your admin area or dashboard, you could add some nicely designed charts and graphs to your pages.

About

Shards is a Vue admin dashboard template with a modern design system and lots of components. All templates are fully responsive and able to adapt and reflow their layout to any viewport size.

Main components and Features

The product has more than 350 components, plugins and templates. Here are some of them:

Analytics Stats Overview;

eCommerce Stats Overview;

User Profile Template;

User Login;

Vue Tables 2 Plugin Support;

Chart.js Plugin inside;

Vue Datepicker Plugin;

Pricing and Licensing

Shards dashboards have one free and three Pro license options that cost $119, $169 and $1199. You need to pay it yearly.

Documentation

We did not find any documentation or info on the frequency of product updates — it’s unclear how to install and use the product.

Support and Updates

There is a form on the profile page for opening a new support ticket. The team didn’t give any info on response speed.

Conclusion

Overall, the Shards Admin template looks quite good. But there is no info on the support and the team, so it doesn’t give an impression of a successful business. Buying a product from such a company just doesn’t feel right.

About

CoPilot is a fully responsive admin template that is forked from AdminLTE. The difference here is that this repo is tailored to use with Vue.js. The UI is based on the Bootstrap framework.

Main components and Features

Features:

Built with Bootstrap;

Responsive elements;

Forked from popular AdminLTE theme;

Provides charts, graphics, and stats widgets.

Notable thing is that the structure of the app is scaffolded by vue-cli. CoPilot uses the webpack package. So you get a full-featured Webpack + vue-loader setup with hot to reload, linting, testing & CSS extraction.

Pricing and Licensing

The admin theme is fully free to use and open-sourced distributed under MIT license.

Documentation

There is no documentation for this theme, but the authors recommend using docs of the components that are used in the template.

Support and Updates

Support is provided by a community through Github issues.

Conclusion

CoPilot is a good product for people who like or previously were using AdminLTE solution. The interesting thing is that the authors used Vue-CLI.

Conclusion

This collection of Vue admin templates and themes will surely help you save your time and money. These admin templates and themes are ready to use, fully responsive and use latest versions of bootstrap and Vue. You will no longer need to build an admin panel from scratch anymore. As you can modify just using ready-made admin templates, as per your needs, and get a professional and convenient Admin Dashboard.

Please share your views and inputs for this collection we would love to add more products if they are applicable.

We also have collections of some of the best Angular admin templates as well as Bootstrap open-source admin templates. You may also want to take a look at these Material Design admin templates if that suits your need.

Previously published at https://flatlogic.com/blog/10-noteworthy-bootstrap-admin-themes-made-with-the-latest-version-of-vue/

