The Most Amazing Bootstrap 5 CheatSheet💥

It is an interactive list of Bootstrap 5 classes, variables, and mixins. It helps you easily find the differences between Bootstrap 4 and Bootstrap 5. The only Bootstrap 5 CheatSheet you will ever need whether you are upgrading your Bootstrap 4 project or starting a new Bootstrap 5 project.
It is aimed towards a large community of bootstrap users who find it difficult to search for bootstrap classes, variables, and mixins.
Have a look:
This project uses the gulp tool to build CSS, JS, and HTML files. The following table explains each of the gulp commands :
If you find something which doesn't make sense, or something doesn't seem right, please make a pull request and please add valid and well-reasoned explanations about your changes or comments.
Before adding a pull request, please see the contributing guidelines.
This is an open-source project by ThemeSelection that is licensed under MIT. ThemeSelection reserves the right to change the license of future releases.
Keep ThemeSelection credit link if you share this tool or add it to the blog post.
