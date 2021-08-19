Search icon
The Metaverse is Eating the World

The Metaverse is Eating the World

Virtual spaces have a surprisingly long and rich history. The first working virtual reality prototype, the Sensorama, was built nearly 60 years ago. Facebook announced that it was becoming a “metaverse company,” with the likes of Apple and Netflix involved in the space as well. Virtual worlds allow us to transcend geographic proximity and virtually meet people from across the world, achieving solutions without borders. This opens up the doors for solutions to be found anywhere at any time when it comes to solving global challenges facing humanity.
Frederik Bussler Hacker Noon profile picture

@FrederikBussler
Frederik Bussler

Democratizing data science.

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

