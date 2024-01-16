The Mechanics of Reward Models in RLHF
Too Long; Didn't ReadDelve into the mechanics of training reward models in RLHF for language models, where human preference data guides the classification of optimal responses. Understand the intricacies of feedback, from group selections to pairwise choices, shaping the scalar output for each text piece. Explore how reinforcement learning on language transforms the generating model into a policy model, creating a contextual bandits scenario for improved language generation.