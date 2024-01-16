Search icon
    The Mechanics of Reward Models in RLHFby@feedbackloop

    The Mechanics of Reward Models in RLHF

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Delve into the mechanics of training reward models in RLHF for language models, where human preference data guides the classification of optimal responses. Understand the intricacies of feedback, from group selections to pairwise choices, shaping the scalar output for each text piece. Explore how reinforcement learning on language transforms the generating model into a policy model, creating a contextual bandits scenario for improved language generation.
    machine-learning #reinforcement-learning #rlhf
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

